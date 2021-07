Fans of iCarly were beyond excited when the series was revived for the new Paramount+ streaming service, and it seems the revival was a big success, as today ViacomCBS has announced the show has been renewed for season 2. Season 1 premiered in June and quickly became one of the streaming service's top acquisition drivers, and was one of the service's most-streamed titles since its premiere. Production on season 2 will start in Los Angeles later this fall, and we couldn't be more excited to see what the iCarly team has in store for next season.