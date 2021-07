Good Smile Company announced it will rerelease both its The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword figure and figma. Both will reappear in 2022. The figma will show up again first, as it will appear in Japan in July 2022 and in North America in September 2022. Then, the 1/7th scale figure will return in Japan in August 2022 and in North America in October 2022. The figma will cost $68.99/¥6,800, while the scale figure will be $171.99/¥17,200.