(SB 156 makes it through the State Assembly)....It was on a bi-partisan vote. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia said the vote was unanimous. The Bill is a $6 billion broadband budget bill. Garcia said the investment package reflects agreement between the Legislature and the Governor's Administration to expand California's broadband fiber infrastructure and increase internet connectivity for families and businesses. In a press release, Garcia said they made sure the bill included resources for the rural hard to service areas and tribal communities. The Bill provides $3.25 billion to budget middle mile bradband infrastructure lines. $2 billion for last mile infrastructure lines and $750 million to assist local governments and nonptofits to deploy broadband local infrastructure projects.