The Season 1 finale of Loki delivered the biggest reveal of any Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series so far, setting the stage for Kang the Conqueror to make his debut in the very near future. Jonathan Majors, who was already confirmed to play Kang in the MCU, was on-screen for much of the episode, explaining the multiverse to Loki and Sylvie, as well as all of the fans who were tuning in. The character who was featured in the finale may not have been Kang, technically, but he certainly left a lasting impact on the great MCU, and he has been rewarded with his own Marvel character poster.