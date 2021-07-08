Cirrascale Cloud Services Deploys New Visual Compute Cloud Solutions Based on NVIDIA Ampere Architecture

Artificial intelligence has become increasingly important in enterprise applications, where huge data sets need to be ingested and coerced into meaning. Only recently, however, is the performance getting a real hardware boost. In the past few years, many chipsets have appeared that accelerate enterprise AI applications. This report looks at the vendors and chipsets for the enterprise market that were shipping as of 2020. There are a number of vendors that have developed chipsets for AI acceleration that are still in the sampling phase, and therefore not included in this report. Also excluded are chipsets for AI acceleration for the edge market. They will be covered in a separate report.