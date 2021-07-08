R.I. receives $7.2m of federal funds to help revitalize public health workforce after pandemic

PROVIDENCE — For the last 16 months, guidance from health care workers and public health leaders have shaped the way Americans live their daily lives. On Thursday, Rhode Island officials announced the state received $7.2 million in federal funds to support the state’s public health, school-based health, and community-based organizations’ workforces to continue the response and recovery to COVID-19. These federal dollars, which were administered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of the American Rescue Plan, will be used to help the continuity of personnel in public health in Rhode Island through “surveillance, prevention, laboratory testing, and coordinated intervention activities.”