Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

R.I. receives $7.2m of federal funds to help revitalize public health workforce after pandemic

By Alexa Gagosz
Boston Globe
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — For the last 16 months, guidance from health care workers and public health leaders have shaped the way Americans live their daily lives. On Thursday, Rhode Island officials announced the state received $7.2 million in federal funds to support the state’s public health, school-based health, and community-based organizations’ workforces to continue the response and recovery to COVID-19. These federal dollars, which were administered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of the American Rescue Plan, will be used to help the continuity of personnel in public health in Rhode Island through “surveillance, prevention, laboratory testing, and coordinated intervention activities.”

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Health
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
City
Providence, RI
State
Maine State
Providence, RI
Education
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#R I#Public Health Emergencies#Cdc#R I#Americans#The American Rescue Plan#Cdc#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy