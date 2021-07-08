Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers' Devin Funchess: Not assured roster spot

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Funchess is not assured a spot on the Packers' roster, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Funchess has had several productive seasons since entering the league in 2015, but his last one came in 2018, so his track record only counts for so much. He opted out of last season just a few months after joining the Packers, and according to head coach Matt LaFleur, "there is a lot to learn there and (Funchess) has got to continue to grind over the summer so he can put his best foot forward come training camp." Four Packers wideouts are virtually assured of making the cut, so Funchess will need to beat out Equanimeous St. Brown and a host of other players -- or at least all but one or two receivers in that group -- to come away with a spot for Week 1.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#Espn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has One Word to Describe Aaron Rodgers Drama With Packers

Deion Sanders only has one word to describe the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Jackson state coach appeared on NFL Total Access recently and what's going on with Rodgers and other quarterbacks in the league has to do with Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Whether He’s Staying in Green Bay for 2021 Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be in the cheesehead city for long as reports come out about his decision for the 2021 season. Since the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 at 24th overall, he has been with the team as their go-to play-caller. Well, that may not be the case for much longer as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision to opt out of the 2021 season.
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
Popculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLpackerstalk.com

Packers 3rd QB Spot up for Grabs

Even on July 10th, a lot remains to be seen on how the Packers Quarterback situation will unfold. We currently are two months away from Week 1, which is September 12th. Today, we ask who is likely to take the Packers 3rd QB spot, if Green Bay elects to carry 3 Quarterbacks.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Are Aaron Rodgers, Packers finally heading towards reconciliation?

Training camp is fast approaching for the Green Bay Packers but the tide might finally be turning in their favor as it pertains to Aaron Rodgers. We’ve seen Aaron Rodgers on the golf course substantially more frequently in July than we’ve seen him have anything to do with the Green Bay Packers this offseason. The reigning NFL MVP has reportedly been pursuing a break-up with the team that he’s been with his entire career but nothing has materialized.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: New Aaron Rodgers news is exciting for Bears fans

The Chicago Bears‘ greatest rival in the last one and a half decades is easily Aaron Rodgers. However, Chicago’s archnemesis is more likely to move out of the NFC North after declining an extension from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. According to...
NFLwmleader.com

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to get Bucks ring

We still don’t know if Aaron Rodgers will be playing in Wisconsin this season, but we do know he’s getting another ring out of the state. Thanks to his minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, the Green Bay Packers quarterback (for now) is set to receive a championship ring after his team won its first championship in 50 years on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers fans are freaking out over Za’Darius Smith’s latest tweet

Green Bay Packers fans almost hit panic mode after reading Za’Darius Smith’s initial tweet that he later clarified. It seems like the house is on fire for the Green Bay Packers, the Aaron Rodgers drama has taken the NFL by storm, and his status for Week 1 is up in the air. On Friday, it was reported that contract talks between them and Davante Adams broke down, which is not a good sign because he can be a free agent next season.
NFLPackers.com

Countdown to Camp: Davante Adams taking his place among the NFL's elite

GREEN BAY – There was little debate among experts and pundits on where ﻿Davante Adams﻿ ranks in the NFL hierarchy after a statement-making 2020 campaign. The Packers' four-time Pro Bowl receiver shattered the franchise's single-season record with 115 receptions on his way to receiving 49 of a possible 50 first-place votes in the AP All-Pro balloting and becoming the first Packers receiver to receive a spot on the AP All-Pro team since Antonio Freeman in 1998.
NFLYardbarker

Mother of Shailene Woodley comments on Aaron Rodgers drama

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t talk much with the media or share his feelings on what is going on between him and the Green Bay Packers. That has left others to speak for him in the form of rumors, reports and, now, retweets. Lori Woodley, the mother of Rodgers’ fiancee Shailene Woodley,...
NFLchatsports.com

Packers training camp 90-man roster preview: Cornerbacks

The Green Bay Packers keep investing at one of the premium positions on defense. General manager Brian Gutekunst, sensing a need to improve at cornerback to get his team over the hump, used a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick on the position during the draft and brought back both free agents that started a year ago.
NFLAcme Packing Company

Devin Funchess breaks world record in flip-flops

In a press release dated July 13th, Global Field Day, a 30-day charity initiative “developed as a way to encourage kids to play after a long year of quarantine” claimed that Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess set the world record for a football catch dropped from the highest distance. Funchess made the reception at Empower Field, the home of the Denver Broncos, sent from a 750-foot drop out of a helicopter. And he did so in slides!
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers roster 2021: Upgrades or downgrades for every position group on defense

Football isn’t a game of stagnation. Most coaches will say they’re getting better or getting worse, but they’re rarely staying the same. To help preview the Packers roster leading into training camp, we’ll look at the defensive position groups to determine if they’ve improved or regressed since Matt LaFleur’s team finished up their 2020 season in late January:
NFLchatsports.com

Devin Funchess Breaks Gronk's Catch Record ... In His House Slippers

Move over, Gronk ... Green Bay Packers WR Devin Funchess just came through and set a new record for the longest helicopter catch ever --- at 750 feet!!!!. It went down at the Denver Broncos stadium for a Global Field Day charity event where they were having some cool activities -- and that included trying to break Rob Gronkowski's record for longest catch from a helicopter.
NFLAcme Packing Company

NFL roster cut deadlines 2021: Packers must adjust to a three-phased cut process

The Green Bay Packers, particularly under the stewardship of general manager Brian Gutekunst, have been known to pursue every avenue of player acquisition to improve their roster. Gutekunst famously said that he would “leave no stone unturned” to keep the team’s roster competitive, and he has generally lived up to that promise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy