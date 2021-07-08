Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Here's the Ice Cream Truck Offering Each New England State Reportedly Loves Most

By Kelly Garrity
NECN
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s heading to Maine for the state’s annual lobster festival or taking in the views from the Sagamore Bridge on the way to Cape Cod, summer in New England is full of tradition. One of the tastier traditions? Chasing after the ice cream truck on a hot day. Wherever...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Truck#Ice Cream Cone#New England#Food Drink#Seaside Vacations#Lemon Ice Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Google
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Salon

The most popular ice cream flavor in every state

National Ice Cream Day is just around the corner (June 18th to be exact), and just in time for a celebratory scoop, grocery delivery service Instacart has revealed the most popular ice cream flavors in every state across the country. The results are based on Instacart's own data, accounting for thousands of different ice cream products from all across the country and uncovering which ice cream flavor each state buys the most, compared to national averages. So which flavor came out on top as the most-loved scoop? Moose tracks. Twelve states — Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin — consistently ask for a double or triple scoop of moose tracks, which is a rich and fudgy ice cream that has a vanilla ice cream base, chocolate fudge swirls, and peanut butter cups (plus toppings, of course).
Food & DrinksEl Paso News

The most-purchased ice cream flavors in each state, according to Instacart

(NEXSTAR) – Just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 18, Instacart claims to have the scoop on the country’s favorite ice cream flavors. Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s most-purchased flavor — or more specifically, each state’s most-purchased flavor relative to the national average. In other words, the results don’t technically reflect the most popular flavors in each state, but the ones that residents tend to prefer a bit more the rest of the country.
New Haven Register

Sundae Funday bus is a new kind of ice cream truck in Shelton

Every day is Sundae at Shelton's new stop for unique ice cream. The Sundae Funday bus, an ice cream mobile, recently opened at its main location at 484 Bridgeport Avenue, serving up custom soft-serve blends with a variety of decadent toppings and sauces. The new sweet shop comes from husband...
Missoula, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

Rent an Ice Cream Truck for Birthdays and Events in Missoula

The ice cream truck has rolled through our neighborhood twice since we started seeing the real hot temperatures. And you can bet I'm two for two when it comes to the number I've times I've ran inside to rummage for money to spend on treats! Speaking of goodies from those traveling freezers on wheels.....do you know what item Montanans purchase more than any other when it comes to visits from the ice cream man.....or ice cream woman? Here's the answer - did you guess correctly?
Juneau Empire

The scoop on Juneau’s new ice cream truck

Reflecting on Arizona’s desert led longtime Juneau resident Cathy Mendoza to find a new way to deliver dessert to residents of Alaska’s rainforest. On a relatively hot summer day a few years ago, Mendoza started thinking about the joy of seeing the ice cream truck in her native Arizona and realized that Juneau lacked a truck to ply the streets during the summer. Rather than wait for someone else to fill the gap, she started her own business — It’s Ice Cream Juneau!
KFOR

Braum’s offering 75 cent ice cream cones for National Ice Cream Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular ice cream store in Oklahoma is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with a great deal. On July 18, everyone can enjoy single dip ice cream cones for just 75 cents all day at all Braum’s locations. Braum’s makes over 100 flavors of ice cream...
RestaurantsThe Takeout

What’s your state’s favorite ice cream flavor?

Let’s get one thing straight: vanilla is, by far, the most popular ice cream flavor in the U.S. According to Instacart data sent to The Takeout, vanilla accounts for 26.2% of all ice cream sales in this country. And that makes sense, because vanilla ice cream is delicious. But what kind of ice cream do Americans buy when we’re looking for something with a bit more zing? What’s our go-to adventurous ice cream? What ice cream flavor takes us out of the comfort zone and into the flavor zone? Let’s find out: in honor of National Ice Cream Month (July, apparently), Instacart mapped the nation’s second-favorite ice cream flavors.
Posted by
Mix 95.7FM

The Top Ice Cream Truck Treat In Michigan Is…

I'm a Nutty Buddy guy. Always have been, always will be. If an ice cream truck rolls through my neighborhood, that's what I would get. It turns out, that's not Michigan's top choice. According to a map published by OuterBanksVacations.com, Michiganders favor a Choco Taco as their top truck treat....
Restaurantsagrinews-pubs.com

Nyman: Here’s the scoop on National Ice Cream Month

If the rising summer temperatures have you craving a scoop or two of ice cream, you are in luck: July happens to be National Ice Cream Month. Did you know the average American eats about 48 pints of ice cream per year? With this kind of love for ice cream and an ever-growing array of options and innovations, observing National Ice Cream Month only gets easier year after year.
Louisiana Statekpel965.com

Louisiana’s Favorite Ice Cream Truck Treats

A website looked at the most popular ice cream truck treat in all 50 states. Klondike Bars ranked #1 overall with nine states, followed by Choco Tacos, Firecracker popsicles, ice cream sandwiches, and Lemon Ice. The sound of an ice cream truck was the greatest thing in the world as...
whdh.com

Massachusetts, 4 other New England states favor same ice cream flavor, study finds

(WHDH) — Temperatures are heating up once again in Massachusetts and residents are turning to one particular ice cream flavor as they look to cool down. Instacart analyzed purchase data featuring thousands of different ice cream products to determine each state’s favorite ice cream flavor. Mass. and four other New...
localdvm.com

Here’s the Scoop on Ice Cream Jubilee

It’s National Ice Cream Month, a tradition that dates back to the Reagan administration across the country. To celebrate properly we visited a DC institution: Ice Cream Jubilee. Founder and Owner Victoria Lai spoke to us about her history in the ice cream business; how she changed direction from a...
Posted by
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Loves Ice Cream – National Ice Cream Day

This Sunday, July 18, is National Ice Cream Day, and what better way to cool off on a hot summer day than with a scoop of delicious refreshing ice cream. Whether it's store-bought ice cream, homemade, or visiting an ice cream store in Texarkana, you can bet it will put a smile on your face. There's just something really special about ice cream that seems to always put you in a better mood depending on your day. Back in my day, there weren't many flavors to choose from, now the possibilities are endless with so many combinations that will make your head spin and your tongue tingle.
Bangor, MEfoxbangor.com

Giffords offering sweepstakes for National Ice Cream Day

BANGOR — The bad weather didn’t stop people from getting their favorite scoop for National Ice Cream Day. Different ice cream shops including Giffords and Coldstone Creamery in Bangor were filled with people going out and getting special deals for the holiday. “Today is National Ice Cream Day, my sweet...
jerseybites.com

The Scoop on New Jersey’s Newest Ice Cream Spots

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 18. Cool off with a visit to one of New Jersey’s newest ice cream shops!. Long Branch’s newest creamery offers plenty of flavor options for its massive ice cream sandwiches, but co-owner Elly Hess encourages those “looking for something different” to try the Bear Batter, Blackberry Crumble, or Toasted S’mores options.
tastecooking.com

The Future of Ice Cream Is Here, and It’s Vegan

Tofutti walked so that plant-based paletas, chickpea scoops, and coconut soft serve could run. There’s a controversial, utterly modern, and endlessly discussed movement taking place here in the city of Portland, Oregon, where I live. You may have seen it breathlessly depicted in the national media or shared again and again, with infinite commentary, online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy