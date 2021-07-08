Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Researchers bring attack-proof quantum communication two steps forward

By National University of Singapore
Phys.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantum key distribution (QKD) is a method for secure communication that uses quantum mechanics to encrypt information. While the security of QKD is unbreakable in principle, if it is incorrectly implemented, vital information could still be stolen by attackers. These are known as side-channel attacks, where the attackers exploit weaknesses in the setup of the information system to eavesdrop on the exchange of secret keys.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Cryptography#Nature Communications#Quantum Computer#Quantum Physics#Qkd#Nus#Rapid#Computer Engineering#Quantum Communications#Prx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
PhysicsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Is reality a game of quantum mirrors? A new theory suggests it might be

Imagine you sit down and pick up your favourite book. You look at the image on the front cover, run your fingers across the smooth book sleeve, and smell that familiar book smell as you flick through the pages. To you, the book is made up of a range of sensory appearances. But you also expect the book has its own independent existence behind those appearances. So when you put the book down on the coffee table and walk into the kitchen, or leave your house to go to work, you expect the book still looks, feels, and smells just as...
SciencePhys.org

Scientists obtain magnetic nanopowder for 6G technology

Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the upcoming 6G generation of communication devices and for durable magnetic recording. The work was published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
ComputersPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists take big step in race to quantum computing

Physicists from the Harvard-MIT Center for Ultracold Atoms and other universities have developed a special type of quantum computer known as a programmable quantum simulator capable of operating with 256 quantum bits, or “qubits.”. The system marks a major step toward building large-scale quantum machines that could be used to...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Scientists slow a tiny sphere to its lowest quantum mechanical state

Researchers at ETH Zürich have announced they have trapped a tiny sphere of glass 100 nanometers in diameter using laser light and slowed its motion to the lowest quantum mechanical state. Scientists have worked in recent years to coax larger and larger objects into behaving quantum mechanically to study them closely. When an object passes through a double slit, it forms an interference pattern characteristic of a wave.
ComputersPosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Claims To Have World’s Most Powerful Quantum Computer, Tops Google

A group of researchers in China has developed what they believe to be the world's most powerful quantum computer, marking the latest milestone in a series of fascinating quantum computing advancements, New Scientist reports. According to a preprint uploaded to arXiv, the quantum computer was able to solve a problem with 56 of its 66 qubits (the quantum equivalent of bits in a conventional computer); breaking the previous record by Google.
SciencePhys.org

Scientists prove Turing patterns manifest at nanoscale

What connection could possibly exist between the stripes on tropical fish and crystal growth? The answer is the way in which order emerges from randomness through Turing patterns, according to what a research team led by Dr. Fuseya of the University of Electro-Communications, Japan, has recently found. After analyzing a mysterious striped pattern, they observed while trying to grow a monoatomic layer of bismuth, they showed that Turing patterns also exist at the nanoscale.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Researchers fabricate logic gates based on neuristors made of 2D materials

Individual neurons in the human brain can efficiently perform so-called Boolean operations; a type of algebraic operations that include union, subtraction and intersection. Computing systems that emulate biological neurons, such as neuromorphic computing systems, however, typically require several devices to complete these operations. Researchers at Fudan University and the Chinese...
PhysicsPhys.org

Researchers resolve magnetic structures of different topological semimetals

Topological semimetals are one of the major discoveries in condensed-matter physics in recent years. The magnetic Weyl semimetal, in which the Weyl nodes can be generated and modulated by magnetization, provides an ideal platform for the investigation of the magnetic field-tunable link between Weyl physics and magnetism. But due to the lack of appropriate or high quality specimens, most of the theoretically expected magnetic topological semimetals have not been experimentally confirmed. Therefore, exploration of new magnetic topological semimetals is of great importance.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Quantum Computing: A Danger to Traditional Encryption Methods?

Quantum Computing: A Danger to Traditional Encryption Methods?. Quantum computers work completely differently than conventional ones, but they still use bits as information units – the quantum bits, or qubits for short. These can be imagined as measuring points in a system that can take on the values ​​0 and 1 when read out, just like with a conventional computer. What value they have before the measurement cannot be determined, there are only probabilities for it.
AstronomyPhys.org

Particle physicists study 'little bangs' at the ATLAS experiment

A new result from the ATLAS Collaboration at CERN studies the interactions of photons—particles of light—with lead nuclei at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). Using new data collection techniques, physicists revealed an unexpected similarity to the experimental signatures of the quark–gluon plasma. When in operation, the LHC dedicates about one...
ChemistryEurekAlert

Scientists observe a new type of topological defect in chiral magnets for the first time

"Topological defects" are formed when the symmetry of a magnetic material is disrupted. Domain walls (DWs) are a type of topological defect that separates regions of different magnetic orientations. A widely studied phenomenon, the manipulation of these defects has potential applications in high-performance memory storage devices, energy processing devices, and quantum computing.
ComputersHPCwire

Technical University of Denmark Researchers Tighten Grip on Quantum Computer

July 9, 2021 — In a new groundbreaking work, researchers from DTU have now realized the complete platform for an optical quantum computer. The platform is universal and scalable, it all takes place at room temperature, and the technology is directly compatible with standard fibre optic networks. This puts DTU right at the forefront of the development.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

SES-led consortium defines quantum communication infrastructure for Europe

The Luxembourg’s Quantum Communications Infrastructure project (LuxQCI), coordinated by the Department of Media, Telecommunications and Digital Policy (SMC) of the Luxembourg Ministry of State, and supported by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA) under the Luxembourg National LuxIMPULSE programme, will create a secure communications shield against cyber threats based on quantum technology.
PhysicsColumbia University

Physicists Show That a Quantum Particle Made of Light and Matter Can Be Dragged by a Current of Electrons

Light was thought to move at a fixed rate until 1851, when a French physicist—the first to accurately clock the speed of light—showed it could also be slowed or accelerated simply by shining a light beam with or against the flow of moving water. Decades later, Einstein seized on Hippolyte Fizeau’s landmark water-pipe experiments in developing his theory of relativity.
ComputersEurekAlert

Researchers build the fastest real-time quantum random number generator

Prof. PAN Jianwei and Prof. ZHANG Jun from University of Science of Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, collaborating with Prof. CHU Tao's group from Zhejiang University, realized the fastest and miniaturized real-time quantum random number generator (QRNG) with the record-breaking output rate of 18.8 Gbps by combing a state-of-the-art photonic integrated chip with the optimized real-time post processing. The study was published in Applied Physics Letters on June 29.

Comments / 0

Community Policy