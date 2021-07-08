Athletics' Mark Canha: Out through All-Star break

Canha (hip) won't be reinstated from the 10-day injured list until after the All-Star break, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Canha has been progressing well in his rehab recently, and manager Bob Melvin indicated earlier in the week that the right fielder had a slight chance to return this weekend. However, the Athletics will give the 32-year-old additional time to recover rather than rushing him back prior to the break. Assuming Canha remains on track in his recovery, he could be available for the first game after the break, which is July 16 against Cleveland.