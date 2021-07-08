Royals' Scott Barlow: Takes loss in relief

Barlow (2-3) was tagged with the loss in relief Wednesday against the Reds after allowing two runs on three hits across one inning. Barlow entered the seventh inning with the Royals holding a 2-0 lead and a runner on first, but he was unable to sustain that advantage and by the time he departed the game, Kansas City was already down a run. He began his outing allowing three straight hits, including the game's deciding hit -- a two-run double from Jonathan India. He was able to settle down afterward, but the damage was already done. This was the first time Barlow gave up more than one run since April 12.