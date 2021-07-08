Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Scott Barlow: Takes loss in relief

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Barlow (2-3) was tagged with the loss in relief Wednesday against the Reds after allowing two runs on three hits across one inning. Barlow entered the seventh inning with the Royals holding a 2-0 lead and a runner on first, but he was unable to sustain that advantage and by the time he departed the game, Kansas City was already down a run. He began his outing allowing three straight hits, including the game's deciding hit -- a two-run double from Jonathan India. He was able to settle down afterward, but the damage was already done. This was the first time Barlow gave up more than one run since April 12.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan India
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Royals take wrong turn after Keller's fine start

CLEVELAND -- Standing on the field a day after his previous start against the Twins, Brad Keller had a lighter presence about him, like a weight was lifted off his shoulders. Something had clicked for him on the mound, perhaps with the potential to turn his season around, and he needed to build on it next time out.
MLBFOX Sports

Keller, Royals to take on McKenzie, Indians

LINE: Indians -139, Royals +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Whit Merrifield and the Royals will take on the Indians Friday. The Indians are 22-19 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .393 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.
Baseballamericanpeoplenews.com

Scott Barlow, Aaron Nola, and Nick Sandlin on Crafting Their Curves and Sliders

——— Scott Barlow, Kansas City Royals. “I have both a slider and a curveball. I’ve started to integrate the curve a lot more, whereas in the past it was a lot of sliders. It still kind of is. But they kind of work hand-in-hand, and because I’ve thrown the slider so much in the past, my curveball is probably the better story. It’s been a big learning curve as far as when to throw it.
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Barlow blows save, Holland allows walk-off homer as Royals fall to Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — As Franmil Reyes stood waiting in the on-deck circle, he silently begged for a chance to end Cleveland's losing streak. Reyes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as the Indians stopped a nine-game losing streak — their longest under manager Terry Francona — with a 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan O'Hearn hitting sixth in Royals' Friday lineup against Detroit

Kansas City Royals first baseman / outfielder Ryan O'Hearn is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. O'Hearn will man right field after Jorge Soler was named Friday's starting designated hitter. In a matchup against right-hander Wily Peralta, our models project O'Hearn to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the...
MLBPost-Bulletin

Royals limited to six hits in 4-0 loss to Elko

Alex Mach and Brady Bean combined on a six-hit shutout as the Elko Express defeated the Rochester Royals 4-0 in amateur baseball on Sunday at Mayo Field. Mach pitched six innings of scoreless ball and allowed five hits as he collected the win in the Section 1B contest. Bean followed with one-hit ball over three scoreless innings for the save.
Purcellville, VAWinchester Star

Area briefs: King shines in relief in Royals' win

PURCELLVILLE — Stan King pitched 3.1 innings of shutout relief to help the Winchester Royals to a 5-3 win over Purcellville in Valley Baseball League action on Tuesday. After the Cannons (9-23) scored three runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth inning against Adam Miller to tie the game at 3, Smith (2-0) entered the game with two outs and a runner on first. He ended the inning with a strikeout, then allowed only two hits and no walks while striking out four more batters over the next three innings.
MLBYardbarker

Akin and Orioles continue to struggle in loss to Royals

Pitcher Keegan Akin wants to show that he can be a valuable part of the Orioles’ rotation. His performance, though, is what matters, and it’s been poor. On Friday night, as the Orioles tried to start their second half of the season on a positive note, Akin struggled mightily in a 9-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals. He allowed six runs and eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts in just three innings.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: Hunter Dozier takes blame for frustrating start to season

It is a tale as old as time. A player has a good season or two, receives a multi-year contract from their organization, and never seems to find those good seasons again. While it’s a bit early to call the entirety of Hunter Dozier’s contract with the KC Royals a bust, he hasn’t gotten off to a good start in the first year of a four-year, $25 million contract.
Petoskey, MIPetoskey News-Review

Petoskey Royals 18U take runner-up to Berryhill in hosted tourney

PETOSKEY — Anytime you’re playing host, the pressure to preform in front of a larger home fanbase comes along with it. For the fist time this summer, the Petoskey Royals 18U team received that opportunity this weekend, as they welcomed 14 premier travel baseball programs from across the state for their annual 18U Sunset Showdown tournament.
SportsAmes Tribune

Royal softball program takes a step forward in 2021

Improved hitting enabled the Colo-NESCO softball team to overcome untimely obstacles to take a step forward in 2021. The Royals opened the season needing to replace their best player from a year ago in pitcher and shortstop Rylee Purvis, who is now playing college ball at Simpson. Midway through the season they lost starting pitcher Callie Kohlwes to a shoulder injury.
MLBNew York Post

Royals vs. Brewers prediction: Take the Over

A tough season for Kansas City Royals starter Brad Keller will not get any easier Wednesday, when he has to face the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Keller leads MLB in total hits and walks allowed, posting a 5.97 ERA with 11.3 hits and 4.5 walks per nine innings issued. He has a 1.35 strikeout-to-walk rate on the road and has allowed at least three runs in four of his past five road starts.
MLBWichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals add relief pitcher via trade with the Blue Jays. Here are details

The Kansas City Royals’ pitching staff features a lot of moving parts these days in light of starting pitchers Danny Duffy and Brady Singer landing on the injured list on Tuesday. Well, before Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin, Royals manager Mike Matheny announced that left-hander Kris...
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Royals allow seventeen hits in loss to Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández and Óscar Mercado each hit a three-run homer, and the Cleveland Indians beat the struggling Kansas City Royals 14-6 on Saturday night. Hernández's 15th homer capped a six-run fourth inning against Mike Minor (6-8). Mercado's drive highlighted a four-run seventh that put the game away.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Kansas City Royals: 1B Miguel Cabrera, Akil Baddoo sits

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Game-time forecast: Clear, 89 degrees. How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (3-1, 1.64 ERA) vs. Royals LHP Kris Bubic (2-4, 5.03 ERA).
MLBBlue Springs Examiner

Royals take 'best left-hander in draft' and local talent

When the seventh overall pick in Sunday's first round of the MLB Draft came around, the Kansas City Royals had top-end talent to choose from. Sitting there was Vanderbilt righty Kumar Rocker, a collegiate star since winning the College World Series as a freshman, and two high school shortstops in Kahlil Watson and Brady House. The consensus was one of those three would be the selection.
MLBkshb.com

Indians take second straight walk-off win over Royals

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bobby Bradley homered leading off the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians overcame some brutal baserunning that led to manager Terry Francona’s ejection for a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. Bradley drove a 1-2 pitch from Jake Brentz (2-2) over the wall in right-center as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy