Lakers Fans Mock Kyle Kuzma After He Said He Would Put Up All-Star Stats If Given ‘Consistent Role’ With A Team

Kyle Kuzma is letting it be known that he was not happy with how the Lakers used him last season but fans don’t want to hear it. During an interview with Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway, Kuzma voiced his frustration with being given an inconsistent role last year with the Lakers that didn’t give him the opportunity to showcase his skills. According to Kuzma, he’s confident he could score 25 points per game and make the all-star team if given a “consistent role” on a team.