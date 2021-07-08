Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTY At 120 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bay Lake, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bay Lake, Lake Buena Vista, Orlando, and Windermere. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0