The One Decor Trend Joy Cho Is Completely Over

Heat up your summer wardrobe with a halter top, the throwback trend that's having a moment this season. For a hot night out, 90s-inspired pieces will be your new go-to—think strappy, silky styles that can be tied for your most flattering fit. And when you start packing for a beach day or vacation, you won't want to forget a 70s-inspired version, with colorful crochet or neutral knits, in your bag. But really, the trend can work for any occasion, depending on how you style it—with cut off shorts and sneakers for a casual summer day, vintage jeans and heels for dinner plans, or even a satin midi skirt for an elegant, elevated outfit. Shop the most affordable pieces for all your summer plans from our roundup below.