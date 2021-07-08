Cancel
BSA Hospice of the Southwest Continues Grief Support Sessions

By Interns Postings
kgncnewsnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBSA Hospice of the Southwest has extended their Grief Support Sessions due to continued need. The Covid-19 Loss Support group will continue to be offered on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month, as well as the Next Steps Support on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month.

