Australian Labor Party Demands Answers On Commuter Car Park Splurge
CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian Labor Party continues to apply pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to explain why hundreds of millions of dollars were spent building car parks in coalition seats, which is being described as an industrial scale rort. A scathing auditor-general’s report has found the AU$660 million ($491.3 million) coalition scheme was not effective or merit-based. Not one […]www.thefloridastar.com
Comments / 0