Australian Labor Party Demands Answers On Commuter Car Park Splurge

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has been criticised over his handling of the Covid pandemic after a third state was locked down on Tuesday.South Australia, home to around 1.7 million people, joined Victoria and parts of New South Wales (NSW) in fresh restrictions aimed at tackling breakouts of the virus.Australia was initially lauded around the world for its tough stance on preventing Covid transmission as it closed borders and banned travel.But its inoculation programme has been dismal and people are angry that lockdowns are being imposed again more than a year into the pandemic.Just over 10 per cent of...