Australia

Pressure Builds Over Australian Government To Bring Afghans To Safety

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia — An army lawyer and former major has offered to help process visa applications from Afghan translators wanting to come to Australia. As the Taliban regains territory in Afghanistan, time is running out to bring hundreds of locals employed by Australian troops to safety. The federal government is being urged to fast-track applications from Afghan interpreters, contractors and security […]

#Australian Government#Afghans#Taliban
Reuters

Russia tells 'hypocritical' Afghan government to negotiate with Taliban

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin's most senior Afghanistan official accused the Afghan government of hypocrisy on Wednesday and said it needed to start proper negotiations with the Taliban about the country's future before it was too late. Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan, issued the...
MilitaryPosted by
Vice

Australian Veterans Burn Their Medals Over Government’s Failure to Protect Afghan Aides from the Taliban

Australian war veterans are burning their service medals in protest of the government’s failure to rescue Afghan civilian staff from Taliban headhunters. Several months since the Australian defence force announced its complete withdrawal from Afghanistan and weeks since the last Australian diplomats, military and intelligence officers were brought home, hundreds of Afghans who worked alongside them – including interpreters, drivers and security personnel – remain stranded in the war-torn country.
Government won't let Afghan refugees enter into cities: Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): Concerned about the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Imran Khan-led government will not allow Afghan refugees to sneak into cities and would confine them to refugee camps in the border areas. "In case the Afghans sought refuge in...
Australian Health Minister Says Government Won’t Define “Essential Worker” For Clarity

SYDNEY — The government of Australia’s New South Wales has steered clear of defining “essential work” during the ongoing Covid-19 in Sydney. It has been left to the people’s “common sense” and the best judgment of employers to decide what makes an essential worker. “It is so, so difficult to have a precise rule for every single thing,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian […]
Australia’s Corruption Watchdog Ordered To Return Seized Western Australia Documents

CANBERRA, Australia — Western Australia’s corruption watchdog has been ordered to return documents seized during an investigation into the misuse of parliamentary entitlements. A Supreme Court judge has delivered his judgment after hearing proceedings between the Corruption and Crime Commission and former Legislative Council president Kate Doust. The latest development in a feud between Doust and senior members of the McGowan government opposed their Labor […]
Australian War Veteran Burns Service Medal For Stranded Afghan Interpreters

BRISBANE, Australia — A retired Australian army major who served in Afghanistan has burnt his service medal in disgust, saying dozens of civilians who worked with Australian forces have already been slaughtered by the Taliban. Stuart McCarthy has accused the Scott Morrison government of betraying the Anzac spirit of always looking after your mates. He posted a video on Twitter showing […]
Afghan government mobilizes troops to recover an important border post

The Afghan government prepares this Saturday a deployment of its troops to try to recover a key border post with Iran taken by the Taliban, which on Friday claimed to have 85% of the territory under their control. On the eve, the insurgents conquered the Islam Qala pass, through which...
Opposition Is Pushing For Regional Media Funding In Australia’s Queensland

BRISBANE, Australia — Job losses in the Australian state of Queensland’s regional media have prompted a “journalism rescue plan” from Katter’s Australian Party, which blames government inaction and private sector callousness for the industry’s decline. Katter’s Australian Party leader Robbie Katter said the plan aims to secure state and federal government support for regional journalists, photographers, and camera operators affected by […]
Australian State Building Lockdown Adds To Economy Woes

SYDNEY — Economists believe the first contraction in the national economy since the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic is increasingly likely after the southeastern Australian state, New South Wales, the government further tightened lockdown restrictions at the weekend. All non-essential retailing is now closed in Greater Sydney, and the construction...
Reuters

Australian leaders under pressure to contain COVID-19 outbreak

SYDNEY, July 16 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state premiers were under increasing public pressure on Friday to get on top of a fast-growing Delta variant COVID-19 outbreak that poses the country's biggest threat in months. The outbreak has highlighted what critics say were major flaws in...
Australian State Assisted Dying Tackles Discrimination

CANBERRA, Australia — Medical professionals who object to voluntary assisted dying on ethical grounds will not have to explain their reasoning under the northeastern Australian state, Queensland’s, proposed laws. A requirement for mandatory training for those participating in the state’s scheme prevents conscientious objectors from being forced to disclose their beliefs, a parliamentary committee has been told. “Being forced to publicly wear […]
Western Australia On Alert Over Virus Outbreak

MELBOURNE, Australia — Western Australian authorities will consider further ramping up border restrictions for the southeastern state, Victoria, if more locally acquired coronavirus cases are detected. A worsening outbreak of the virus in the southeastern state, New South Wales has spread to the capital of Victoria, Melbourne, where a cluster...
Australian Unions, Businesses, And Governments To Discuss Pandemic Support For Workers

SYDNEY — Australian unions, business groups and federal and the New South Wales government officials will meet on July 20 for talks on Covid-19 pandemic support for workers. The Australian Council of Trade Unions wrote to the industrial relations tribunal Fair Work Commission on July 15 seeking its help in drafting temporary measures in modern awards. One of the streams of […]
Australian Parliament To Examine Gig Economy Workers

SYDNEY — Australian Unions, miners, and recruiters will tell a federal parliamentary inquiry about the Uber-driven economy, which is rippling beyond takeaway food and how people get home after a night out. Members of the Senate committee on job security meetings already knew casual work is a leading cause of anxiety among voters. The gig economy, and now Covid-19, are reshaping how […]
NBC News

Growing safety concerns for Afghan translators as U.S. troops withdraw

As the Taliban claims to control a majority of Afghanistan, there are growing concerns over the safety of thousands of Afghan contractors and translators who worked with U.S. troops. While President Biden said there is a home for them in the U.S., a translator tells NBC News’ Richard Engel that he’s gotten a lot of announcements but no action.

