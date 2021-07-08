Pressure Builds Over Australian Government To Bring Afghans To Safety
CANBERRA, Australia — An army lawyer and former major has offered to help process visa applications from Afghan translators wanting to come to Australia. As the Taliban regains territory in Afghanistan, time is running out to bring hundreds of locals employed by Australian troops to safety. The federal government is being urged to fast-track applications from Afghan interpreters, contractors and security […]www.thefloridastar.com
