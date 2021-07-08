A new Windows 11 Dev channel build adds a search box to Start, among other improvements

A little more than a week after releasing the first-ever Windows 11 build to Dev channel Insiders, Microsoft is today releasing a new update for the OS, bumping it to build 22000.65 that brings with it a bunch of bug fixes and improvements, along with minor tweaks such as the addition of a search box in the Start menu and the reintroduction of the 'Refresh' option in the desktop's right-click context menu. There isn't anything in the way of new features in today's build, though, those are expected to make it in the coming weeks.