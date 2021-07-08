Cancel
Public Health

No shot, no return: Some employers requiring vaccine to come back to the office

By Ty West
Memphis Business Journal
 15 days ago
Want to come back to the office? For some employers, you'll have to get a Covid-19 vaccine first.

Memphis, TN
ABOUT

The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/memphis
#Covid 19 Vaccine
Public Healthcommercialintegrator.com

Employers Fear Pushback from Staff with Office Reentry

LaSalle Network, a staffing and recruiting company, published its Office Re-Entry Index, a report the highlights businesses timelines for office reentry, vaccine mandate plans, and concerns related to conflict in relation to the reentry. TechRepublic detailed the results in an article that showed most offices are accelerating reentry plans but...
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

COVID vaccine: How employers can mandate the shot

This article first appeared on the Business Journals’ website. Even before the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, more companies were contemplating mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for employees. With the Delta variant causing a spike in cases — and turbulence in the stock market — experts believe more employers are likely...
San Francisco, CAeastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa County Urge Employers to Consider Requiring Employee Vaccination

With COVID-19 cases rapidly on the rise, leaving unvaccinated individuals at risk for serious illness and death, the health officers of Contra Costa, Santa Clara, and San Francisco counties strongly urge all employers to consider implementing workplace COVID-19 safety policies that require their workforce to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.
Public Healthbenefitspro.com

Many jobs lost during pandemic not returning as employers turn to labor-saving options

Despite the abundance of help-wanted signs, many jobs lost during the pandemic likely will not come back. Economic data show that companies have learned to do more with less over the last 16 months or so, according to The Wall Street Journal. Output nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2021 — down just 0.5% from the end of 2019 — even though U.S. workers put in 4.3% fewer hours than they did before the health crisis.
EconomyTulsa World

Return-to-work incentive payments begin, but continued unemployment claims rise

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has begun distributing the first round of return-to-work initiative payments to Oklahomans, but continued unemployment claims are rising. “The agency has worked diligently over the past several weeks to review applications for the Back-to-Work Initiative, and we have successfully paid out the first batch today,”...
Public HealthThrive Global

Employers Shouldn’t Be Surprised By The Post-Covid Hiring Crisis

The U.S. labor shortage is real, but what is actually causing it?. Recently a conversation has been stirring in the news about the severe labor shortage in the United States. In April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the number of job openings had hit a record-setting 9.3 million, with over 600,000 of those openings appearing after February of 2020, right when a global pandemic completely changed everyone’s world. In many regions, industries like retail, restaurants, and warehousing are now desperate to fill jobs. The shortage is real, but plenty of CEOs are failing to understand the true cause. Companies are rightly blaming the pandemic and expanded unemployment benefits, but are totally misunderstanding or willfully denying the role they play in the ongoing labor shortage.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Employers Need To Tread Carefully On The Road Back To Office Working

In some ways the coming weeks and months are likely to be more difficult for organizations and employees than the past year or so has been. With governments increasingly intent on opening up economies effectively closed down by the pandemic, uncertainty is rife. Employers and staff alike are caught between wanting to go back to something like normal and not wishing to take too many risks, especially since the Delta variant of the coronavirus is pushing spikes in new cases even in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. where significant proportions of the population have been at least partially vaccinated.
Public HealthCleveland Jewish News

How is it legal for companies to require employees get the COVID-19 vaccine?

How is it legal for companies to require employees get the COVID-19 vaccine when it hasn’t been fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration? What happens if the employee suffers an adverse reaction? Can they sue the business?. According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, employers can require...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Back to the office? Employers rethink plans amid virus surge

Several hospital systems that previously held off making vaccines mandatory for health care workers are now willing to do so. Google employees in California who have returned to the office on a voluntary basis are again wearing masks indoors. Goldman Sachs is considering whether to reinstitute testing for fully vaccinated employees in the company's New York City offices, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing had been decided. And Monday, Apple told its workforce that it would push back its return-to-office date from September to October.

