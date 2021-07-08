Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Laine Hardy Premieres Acoustic Video of “Memorize You” Following ’Bachelorette’ Performance of the New Single

By Madeline Crone
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvYmR_0ar9SM8Q00

After winning American Idol in 2019, breakthrough country artist, Laine Hardy has continued a steep climb up to his forthcoming debut album, due later this year. Ahead of the anticipated project, the 20-year-old artist recently released a sultry new summer single, “Memorize You.”

On Monday (July 5), Hardy performed the single on the set of The Bachelorette. The upbeat love song—written by Michael Tyler, Eric Arjes, and Steven Dale Jones, and produced by Michael Knox—added to the air of romance during Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes’ one-on-one date night.

The single, he says, has a “breezy summertime vibe” that translated well in his on-air performance. Stripping the song back further, Hardy premieres a new acoustic video for “Memorize You,” exclusively on American Songwriter.

Free from the poppier production techniques that elevate this song to summer anthem status, the acoustic video displays the artist’s dynamic vocal talent. His enviable delivery of the lyrics expands the listener’s experience in distilling the storytelling.

Raised in Livingston, Louisiana, population 2,000, Hardy picked up the guitar by age six. Joining his older brother’s band, the artist was circuiting local clubs and bars for hours a night throughout his teenage years, before landing a spot on American Idol. His 2020 releases—“Tiny Town” (Michael Tyler), “Ground I Grew Up On” (Brandon Kinney, Josh Thompson, Brett Beavers), “Let There Be Country” (Jason Afable, Steve Moakler, Tim Nichols), and “Other LA” (Laine Hardy, Andy Sheridan, Erik Dylan, and Dan Isbell), all produced by Knox—are feel-good reflections of his small-town Louisiana roots.

“Michael Knox is a big classic rock guy,” says Hardy. “And working with him was pretty much smooth sailing on the path we were trying to pave for my artistic style. This album has a lot of my musical influences, like ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s country combined with his, and will hopefully standout throughout.”

On the album, “Memorize You” matches the buoyant soundscape, but the acoustic video reveals a softer sentiment from Hardy—another face of his multi-dimensional artistry.

“On the acoustic version, I like that the listener can hear what I am saying more clearly,” says Hardy. “There’s nothing wrong with the polished version, but if you really want to hear the lyrics and what the songwriters wrote and understand it more deeply, then this version is for you.”

Watch the exclusive premiere of Laine Hardy’s “Memorize You” Acoustic Video below.

Photo Credit: Robby Klein

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

211
Followers
548
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laine Hardy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bachelorette#American Idol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

LISTEN: Why Miranda Lambert Always Cries While Performing

Miranda Lambert's happy tears are associated with much more than just her signature song. When the country superstar steps back from the microphone and brings her hands to her face, she's got family and friends on her mind. This week's episode of the The Secret History of Country Music podcast...
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Laine Hardy to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut [VIDEO]

We have been so pleased to see the success of our local and regional musicians from the great state of Louisiana. And some of them have been in the news a lot lately (we're lookin' at you, Britney Spears). And one of them who is on his way to a big career isn't even old enough to drink yet.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: So Zuppy Shares Video For New Single “Familiar Smile”

So Zuppy is the solo moniker of Milwaukee-based producer and musician Micah Foust. Foust has been quietly crafting bright bedroom pop gems, carried by his warm vocals, ear-candy production, and shimmering harmonies. He debuted in 2019 with his full-length record Homesick Mountain and last year shared his follow-up EP, Blindly Pt.1. Part 2 of the EP released just last month and now Foust is back with an accompanying video for one of the EP’s highlights, “Familiar Smile,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Premiere: David Newbould, “Ready for the Times to Get Better”

The first single from his upcoming debut album on Blackbird Record Label, it’s a song of hope ideal for now. American Songwriter is happy to share this premiere of David Newbould’s first single from his upcoming album. It’s “Ready for the Times to Get Better,” a folk-rock cover of a song perfect for this moment in time, the start of our summer of liberation from lockdown. This is a hopeful time, coming in the wake of much sorrow and loss, and that optimism is expressed with pure heart and soul by Newbould with this song which says it all and with no wasted words:
Musicwbwn.com

Kenny Chesney says “Knowing You” Reminds Him of Classic Country Songs

Kenny Chesney is climbing the charts with his latest single titled “Knowing You.” It’s a song that he says reminds him of classic country songs. The song was penned by Adam James, Brett James and Kat Higgins. Kenny shares that when he first heard the song it reminded him of the songs that got him excited about country music as a kid.
Nashville, TNguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Alyssa Scott creates a dreamy escape in new single “Runaway”

Singer-songwriter Alyssa Scott is an independent country/pop artist that reflects dreamy vibes, storyteller lyrics, and a country/bohemian style. Currently residing in Nashville, TN, Scott writes, records, and performs for her beloved fans. She has fronted some of the top stages in Nashville, including Alley Taps, the Row, and Johnny Cash’s Saloon. Scott currently has four singles on all streaming platforms and three singles on Spotify that have successfully reached over 100,000 streams each. Today, Alyssa is busy in the studio working on her debut album \’WILD\’ which will premiere in September of 2021. This is her second single release in 2021 so far and we can expect much more from Alyssa Scott!
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

AleXa drops a relay dance performance video for new single 'Xtra'

On July 12 KST, the solo artist unveiled the relay dance performance of her latest single "Xtra" through the YouTube channel of Mnet's digital studio M2. In the clip, AleXa is joined by four backup dancers, who join her in performing a fun modified single-file version of the song's original stage choreography.
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Retro Video Club Share New Single ‘Disaster’

Continuing a consistently impressive run of singles, Retro Video Club today return with their new single, Disaster. The track is a siren call that couldn’t have come at a better time, an exciting number driving home the message that the end is in sight. Listen below. Coming in at just...
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

'If I Didn't Love You': Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Share Their First In-Studio Collaboration

Though Carrie Underwood quenched curiosity on social media about Jason Aldean's mystery duet partner with one emoji, anticipation remained high for two country music superstars' first in-studio collaboration. "If I Didn't Love You," a song about the feelings and habits that sometimes persist after a painful breakup, arrived on Friday morning (July 23) and lived up to the hype that comes when two perennial Entertainer of the Year hopefuls join forces.
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Billie Eilish Shares Acoustic Performance of “Your Power”

Billie Eilish was joined by her brother and main collaborator Finneas for an acoustic performance of her single “Your Power” from the upcoming album Happier Than Ever. The Kyle Goldberg directed clip shows the siblings stripping all the flair of studio production away from the track and allowing Eilish’s song to speak for itself.
Musicloudersound.com

Ross Jennings premieres video for new single Grounded

Haken singer Ross Jennings premieres his video for his brand new solo single Grounded with Prog. You can watch the new video below. The track is taken from his forthcoming debut solo album A Shadow Of My Future Self which is set to be released on November 19 through Graphite Records.
Musiccountrymusicnewsblog.com

Jason Aldean tells Apple Music about his new duet with Carrie Underwood “If I Didn’t Love You” and 25th No. 1 Song

Jason Aldean joins Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen to talk about his new duet with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You.” He give props to members of his band who wrote not only this new single, but also his 25th No. 1, “Blame It On You.” Kelleigh also sits down with songwriter Josh Jenkins who wrote Jordan Davis’s “Buy Dirt” and the viral TikTok hit “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes.
Musictalentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Drops “Authentic” New Single

Season 17 American Idol winner Laine Hardy has been quite busy this summer with live shows, a performance on The Bachelorette, and now releasing a new single. This Louisiana native has 325,000 monthly listeners on spotify, and has put out nine singles since he won Idol in 2019. The country...
Chicago, ILundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Cloudtone Debuts New Video For Their Single “Juice”

Chicago art rock outfit Cloudtone debuted back in 2019 with a handful of singles, building buzz in their local scene with their distinctive combination of synth-laden melodies, spectral guitar tones, and dense polyrhythms. After sharing a new single, “Fullbreak,” last year, the band returned this year with “Juice,” a fresh take on the first song the band ever wrote together. Now the band is back again, this time with a video for “Juice,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Mindy Shares New Single “Nervous Shudders” Featuring Draag

Mindy Song, known professionally as simply Mindy, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming debut solo EP, Version 1.27, out July 23rd. Song may be best known for co-founding Night Dreamer with Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder, but she’s been branching out into solo music this year, blurring genre lines with a sound that pulls both from her background in classical music and from her love for dance music and electronica. Now Mindy is back with a final taste of the upcoming EP, her new single “Nervous Shudder,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Lauren Jenkins Rises From the Ash with Part One of Three-EP Set ‘Miles On Me’

After parting ways with Big Machine Records, in the wake of a devastating tornado that ripped through Nashville, just before a global pandemic swept in, Lauren Jenkins had a choice to make. Having made great strides in her music career, she felt paralyzed by the rug of confidence and financial support that was ripped out from under her. But Jenkins had been working at her artistry since she was 15 years old, and luckily she had no plans of quitting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy