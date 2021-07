The number of people initiating claims for unemployment insurance moved back above 400,000 last week, marking the largest single-week increase in claims since late March. Initial claims rose to 419,000 in the week through July 17, an increase of 51,000 from the previous week’s revised level, according to seasonally adjusted data released Thursday by the Labor Department. Last week’s jump—the largest in a single week since an increase of 71,000 in late March—returns claims to a level not seen since mid-June. Progress toward the pre-pandemic level of 210,000 has stalled this summer, with claims seesawing above and below the 400,000 mark for the last two months.