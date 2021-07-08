Cancel
Terre Haute, IN

Charges expected today in shooting death of police officer

By Lisa Trigg Tribune-Star
Criminal charges are expected to be filed today against the suspect in Wednesday's shooting death of Detective Greg Ferency at the FBI Resident Agency in Terre Haute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1kCp_0ar9RT6U00

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan declined to name the suspect, who Keenan said remains in Terre Haute Regional Hospital under FBI guard following surgery.

"I will not name the suspect until he is charged, which is imminent," Keenan said during a news conference this morning at Terre Haute Police headquarters. The motive of the shooting remains under investigation, he said.

The suspect sustained gunshot wounds in the incident, which occurred just prior to 2:15 p.m. at the federal office off First Street behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Keenan said the suspect approached Ferency outside the FBI building and fired at him.

"An agent inside our office heard the gunshots, came outside and engaged the suspect and fired at him," Keenan said. "The suspect subsequently left the scene and drove himself to the hospital where he ultimately underwent surgery for his wounds, and he is currently in custody at the hospital."

Ferency had been assigned to a federal crime task force since 2010, and was a sworn FBI agent in addition to his duties as a detective with Terre Haute Police Department. Ferency had worked on violent crime, gangs and on a joint terrorism task force with the FBI.

Federal charges will be filed, Keenan said, because of the assault on a federal officer.

The Terre Haute FBI office is a sub-office of the Indianapolis office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WyE6k_0ar9RT6U00
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza He was absolutely dedicated: Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen talks about the dedication of the late THPD Detective Greg Ferency during a press conference on Thursday at police headquarters. JOSEPH C. GARZA

"The FBI executed search warrants at the suspect's home and vehicle, and has seized numerous items of evidence," Keenan said of the investigation.

Processing of the crime scene went late into the night and continues today, he continued. Additional investigators have been flown in from other field offices and the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Because an FBI agent was involved in the shooting, a team from FBI headquarters Inspection Division will review the shooting incident. They will review the circumstances, evidence and conduct interviews.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett offered condolences to Ferency's family, friends and the police department.

"I've heard the word senseless numerous times, and there is no other word that describes something like this," Bennett said.

Bennett said he was at his desk in city hall Wednesday when he saw a dispatch message come across his phone. The mayor quickly learned that an officer was down.

Bennett said he went out the back door at city hall and watched as emergency responders arrived at the scene, which was unfolding across the parking lot from the campus of city hall and the Vigo County courthouse. The scene was chaotic, the mayor said, but the responders handled the scene professionally despite the tragedy.

Seeing the people lining the streets Wednesday evening as Ferency's body traveled in a police procession was heartwarming, the mayor said, and shows the heart of the community and their respect for the police.

Police Chief Shawn Keen spoke briefly about Ferency and his many years of service with the department.

"I've known Greg for around 24 years," Keen said. "You will not meet a finer person. You don't spend 30 years in this profession without being dedicated, and he was absolutely dedicated. There is not a thing that he did that he didn't put 110% into. He was an amazing person, whether it was about meth labs or human trafficking, he would do everything possible to find out everything about that particular crime."

Keen said a memorial display will be set up on the east side of the THPD headquarters on Wabash Avenue once Ferency's police vehicle is processed from the crime scene.

Funeral arrangements are pending decisions from Ferency's family, Keen said.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.

