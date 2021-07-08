Cancel
Credits & Loans

Wells Fargo To Shut Down All Personal Credit Lines

By Giulia Campos
International Business Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo on Thursday gave customers a 60-day notice that it is shutting down all existing personal lines of credit and will also no longer be offering its popular lending product, according to a CNBC report. The $3,000 to $100,000 in revolving credit lines were a way for customers to...

