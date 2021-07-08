Cancel
Stunning $3.1 Million Dollar Home In Tully Could Actually Pay For Itself

By Vinnie
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 15 days ago
Buying a home is a life-changing decision. Especially with the pricing for everything on the market right now. What if you could buy a place and actually make your money back?. That is exactly what this place in Tully, New York offers up. Yes, there is some sticker shock on a $3.1 million dollar house. When you scroll through the pictures below, you will quickly see why this house could be more than a home, but also an absolutely incredible investment.

Oneida, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Massive Oneida Home Is For Sale For $5 Million Dollars And Features Lucrative Business Venture

It’s one of the most expensive homes on the market between Syracuse and Albany. The home sits on 204 acres of land at 6470 Creek Road in Oneida on the banks of the Cowasselon Creek in Madison County and can be yours for a cool $5.8 million. It's only been on the market for 9 days, but with the right buyer, can be a great business venture along with a turnkey home to call your own.
Marshall, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Marshall Mansion For Sale Comes With Elevator But Less Than One Acre

Plain and simple it's difficult to find everything you want in a home purchase. That is true even when you're buying a multi-million dollar home like we found in Marshall, Texas. It is currently the most expensive home for sale in Marshall and it is absolutely gorgeous although if you're looking for lots of land, that is a problem, as this mansion sits on less than one acre.
Rockingham County, NHWCAX

Median home price tops half-a-million dollars in NH county

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - The hot housing market continues to drive home prices skyward in New Hampshire with the median price topping half-a-million dollars for the first time in one county. The New Hampshire Association of Realtors report that the median home price in Rockingham County was $509,850 in June....
Scottsdale, AZarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

This North Scottsdale Mansion Sold Twice in One Day for a Whopping $32.5 Million

A mansion in North Scottsdale’s exclusive Silverleaf neighborhood recently sold twice in a single day for a net total of $32.5 million. Originally purchased by Canadian oil tycoon William Gallacher for $11.1 million in cash in 2016, the 14,350-square-foot home on four acres was first sold for $15 million after Wollybear Investments, who purchased the estate in cash, flipped the home, as reported by azcentral. Later on that same day, Santos Zamora, president of Quality Motor Cars of Stockton, California, paid $17.5 million in cash for the nine bedroom, 9.5 bathroom home. Wollybear Investments of West Palm Beach facilitated the sale.
Travelmatadornetwork.com

This company will pay you $10,000 to stay in multi-million dollar homes

The best kind of job is the kind that pays you $10,000 to go on vacation. AvantStay, a luxury short-term rental company, is looking for a social media savvy “digital duo” to spend 10 days staying in three luxury multi-million dollar homes. You and your best friend, significant other, or partner in crime will each receive $5,000 for your time.
Real EstatePosted by
92.9 Jack FM

You Can See This 5 Million Dollar Home From The Niagara River [PHOTOS]

There is a $5 million dollar home for sale and it is located right on the banks of the Niagara River. If you ever wanted to get an amazing place but didn't want to leave Western New York, there is now a $5 million dollar mansion for sale in Canada, but it is located right on the Niagara River so the commute to Buffalo would be bad at all. In fact, you can see the home from the river!
Real EstatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

This Gorgeous Cross Lake Property Could be Yours for Just Shy of a Million Bucks!

If we lived in this gem on Cross Lake, we'd never have to go on vacation. Why would you? This place has it all!. This 3,591 square foot four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is located on the banks of beautiful Cross Lake in Shreveport and is being offered for your consideration by Bryan Chase of Welchase Realty LLC. At just $999,999, you could call 10 Lake Point Place home, for as low as $4,321 a month.
Real Estatemichiganchronicle.com

The Promise Homes Company Secures Multi-Million Dollar Equity Investment

(John Hope Bryant, CEO, Bryant Group Ventures, The Promise Homes Co, Operation HOPE) The Promise Homes Company (TPHC), one of the largest minority-led owners of institutional-quality, single-family residential rental property in the United States that serves working-class and middle-class communities announced today that First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, has made a multi-million dollar purchase of Preferred Units. The proceeds in part will be utilized to evaluate new investments in single-family rental properties across the Southeast U.S., which may also qualify for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) credit for First Republic.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Inside the incredible luxury home like a 'Whitsundays Resort' whose owners have turned their neighbour's property into a giant GARAGE to park their super cars – and it doesn't come cheap

An extravagant luxury home described as looking like a 'Whitsundays Resort' has hit the market, boasting an entire extra house converted into a seven-car garage. The luxurious five-bedroom mansion on Creswick Street in Brighton East, in inner-city Melbourne, has a price guide of $6.85 to $7.35million. The seven-car garage is...

