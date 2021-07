Before the European Central Bank announced an update of its monetary policy, the EUR/USD currency pair is trying to correct upwards, settling around the 1.1800 resistance. This is after strong selling operations in the pair, reaching the 1.1755 support level, the lowest in three months. All in all, EURUSD may take cues from today's ECB decision, as the central bank can clarify its monetary policy plans. Remember, the European Central Bank has raised its inflation target, which gives it more reason to keep interest rates negative for longer.