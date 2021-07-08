Cancel
Weld County, CO

Culex mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Weld County

By Morgan McKenzie
The Tribune
Cover picture for the articleThe Weld County Department of Public Heath and Environment recently announced the county’s first detection of West Nile in mosquitoes this year. The Culex mosquitoes around Colorado have been more common than past years, according to a news release. The Culex count is more than three times higher for this year’s mosquito season, which ranges from April to October, compared to the past five-year average.

www.greeleytribune.com

