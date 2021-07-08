Cancel
Visual shows supertall skyscraper designed by OMA for Billionaire's Row in New York

By India Block
Dezeen
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA render produced by architecture firm OMA shows a proposed supertall skyscraper called 41-47 West 57th Street joining the cluster dubbed Billionaire's Row in New York. The mixed-use high-rise, which is at the centre of the image to the left of the other towers, would be 1,100 feet high (335 metres) and overlook Central Park in Midtown Manhattan, local pro-development publication YIMBY reported.

