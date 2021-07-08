Cancel
Tom Green County, TX

San Angelo Health Dept. confirms 315th COVID-19-related death Thursday

FOX West Texas
FOX West Texas
 15 days ago
The San Angelo Health Department confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County Thursday.

According to a press release from the City of San Angelo's Communications Office, the patient was a woman in her 80s from Kimble County. No further patient information was available at the time of the release.

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 315 - 201 from Tom Green County and 114 from other counties.

Community Policy