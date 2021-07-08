Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kyle Kuzma Reveals Whether Or Not He Can Become An All-Star

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Kuzma is one of the most scrutinized players in the NBA as he has had a few inconsistent patches throughout his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Ever since Anthony Davis has shown up, Kuzma has had to take a secondary role in the offense, and some nights, it feels like he just doesn't have it. However, there are other instances where he seems to be at the top of his game, and he puts up big-time numbers.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Best Guards The Lakers Should Target This Offseason

Many fans expected the Los Angeles Laker to be one of the final teams remaining in the playoffs when July rolled around. Instead, the Lakers were bounced in the first round by the eventual Western Conference representative in the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers could not escape the injury bug and now face a slew of decisions to make.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Here is the best player the Los Angeles Lakers could target for Kyle Kuzma

The 2020-21 season was a disappointing one for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the NBA Bubble, they couldn’t make it out of the first round in this year’s playoffs. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Lakers in six games and injuries played a big part in the Lakers’ letdown.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Lakers Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing title defense in 2021, as LeBron James and Co. were eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. It’s shaping up to be an eventful offseason for the 2020 NBA champions, who could be on the verge...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ trade plan for Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder, revealed

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to be looking to improve their squad in the offseason following an ultimately disappointing 2020-21 campaign. Some doubt has been cast on the future of a number of players on the roster, including the duo of Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder. As it is, it looks like these two will no longer be with the Purple & Gold next season.
NBAYardbarker

Kyle Kuzma’s manager responds to report about friction with Dennis Schroder

Kyle Kuzma’s camp is sounding the “cap” alarm on the latest rumor involving him. Kuzma’s manager Vin Sparacio responded this week to the recent report claiming that the Los Angeles Lakers forward had friction with teammate Dennis Schroder throughout the season. Sparacio posted a screenshot of the report, tagged the source, ESPN’s Jordan Schultz, and added a clown emoji.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Opens Up About Desire For ‘Consistent Role’

The Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes for Kyle Kuzma after signing him to a three-year extension coming off their title run in 2020. Kuzma was expected to take on an increased role for the Purple and Gold on both ends of the floor. Unfortunately, he struggled to find his rhythm consistently as his efforts were magnified by the team's disappointing first-round elimination from the playoffs.
Beauty & Fashiontribuneledgernews.com

Winnie Harlow teaches Kyle Kuzma about skincare

Winnie Harlow teaches her boyfriend about skincare. The 26-year-old model and activist is passionate about skincare and revealed that she likes to share her expertise with her NBA player Kyle Kuzma, 25. She told WWD: "We teach other what we’re passionate about. He’s really passionate about painting, and he has...
NBAlakers365.com

Report: Lakers evaluating Kyle Kuzma’s trade value around the league

The Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes of Kyle Kuzma becoming the third scoring option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but that wasn't the case. After proving a versatile but streaky scorer during his first two seasons, Kuzma has never quite acclimated to life alongside James and Davis. This season, the Lakers had Kuzma managing different roles depending on the health of the team.
NBAlakers365.com

The One Way LeBron Is Exactly Like Kobe, Per Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles Lakers stud Kyle Kuzma has had the privilege of playing alongside two of the greatest players in the history of basketball in LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. As such, it isn't surprising that he's often asked to compare these two iconic figures. This very same question was brought up again in a recent interview and for his part, Kuzma acknowledged that these two Lakers greats are simply not the same person.
NBAYardbarker

Lakers open to Kyle Kuzma trade?

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be active on the trade market this offseason, and Kyle Kuzma appears to be the name to watch. The Lakers are looking to significantly upgrade their roster after a disappointing season. They could pursue another star player this summer, with Kyle Lowry mentioned as a possibility. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Lakers are open to trading Kuzma and have been gauging interest in him around the league.
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 trade destinations that could maximize Kyle Kuzma

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after making a basket against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on April 02, 2021 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NBAYardbarker

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma at center of offseason trade rumors

The Lakers are looking to make some moves this offseason, and young forward Kyle Kuzma's name keeps popping up as a potential trade piece, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. Los Angeles is looking to add more shooting to their arsenal, CBS Sports adds. Since the 25-year-old's numbers have...
NBANew York Post

Lakers checking trade market interest for Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma could be on the move. The Lakers are gauging teams’ trade interest in the 26-year-old forward, according to Bleacher Report. It comes at a time when there are rumors Kuzma is as good as gone in L.A. Kuzma was selected by the Lakers in the first round of...
NBAchatsports.com

Kyle Kuzma wants to be more than just a corner shooter on offense

Kyle Kuzma has never lacked for belief in himself, and it’s honestly easy to see why. Kuzma was a relatively unheralded prospect before the Lakers picked him 27th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he wasn’t expected to do much during his rookie season. He instead made the All-Rookie First Team.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Reportedly Believes He's As Good As Jayson Tatum

Kyle Kuzma is one of the most scrutinized players in the entire NBA and over the years, the scrutiny and the slander has steadily gotten worse. At the start of his career, Kuzma was perceived as a player who could one day be one of the best young players in the entire NBA. Once LeBron James and Anthony Davis touched down in Los Angeles, Kuzma's role with the Lakers was diminished, and since that time, he hasn't looked like the same player.

Comments / 0

Community Policy