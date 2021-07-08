Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Foreign ‘mercenaries’ who assassinated Haiti President Jovenel Moïse paraded by gun cops in truck as US citizen arrested

By Imogen Braddick
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago

TWO foreign "mercenaries" suspected of assassinating Haiti President Jovenel Moïse were paraded by gun cops in the back of a truck today as a US citizen was reportedly arrested.

Dramatic footage shows security forces detaining two more of the men suspected of the brutal killing Moïse at his family home in the early hours of Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJQ3L_0ar9QHeN00
Footage shows the two men being taken away in the back of a pick-up truck Credit: Tripotay Lakay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbPkC_0ar9QHeN00
The two men were escorted by gun cops to a police station Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0fcC_0ar9QHeN00
The suspects were taken to a police station in Petion-Ville, Port-au-Prince Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YB9ra_0ar9QHeN00
President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by 'foreign mercenaries' on Wednesday Credit: AFP

The men, pictured holding hands and wearing clothes covered in dust, were taken to a police station in Petion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti Times reports.

The footage, published by multiple Haitian media outlets, shows jeering crowds lining the streets as the two men were escorted by three gun cops.

A dozen men on motorbikes with cameras were pictured following the truck and the police station in the capital was surrounded by an angry mob.

"The special units are trying to protect the police station, because the population is very mad and is trying to get to them, to burn them," Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections, told The Washington Post.

"We’re trying to avoid that."

James Solages, a US citizen, is among six people arrested so far over Moïse’s killing, Pierre said.

At least one other suspect is also believed to be a Haitian American.

Cops gunned down four suspects in a fierce gun battle after Moïse was "riddled with 12 bullets" during the armed assault on his home at 1am local time, officials said.

The former head of state was found laying on his back with 12 large wounds and one eye "gouged out", magistrate Carl Henry Destin told local media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFsV4_0ar9QHeN00
Police work near the house of the assassinated Haitian president Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5BOx_0ar9QHeN00
A view of the house of Moise's house in Port-au-Prince Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zx7S7_0ar9QHeN00
Wife Martine Moise is in a critical but stable condition after being shot in the assault Credit: EPA

Destin said a maid and a boy on duty were tied up by a group of armed commandos who shouted "DEA operation" as they entered the property.

The gunmen, who Haitian officials claim are "foreign mercenaries" who spoke a mix of Spanish and English with an American accent, ransacked the president's office and bedroom.

Moïse's daughter, Jomarlie, survived by hiding in her brother's room.

Speaking to Haitian media, Destin said the president was found "lying on his back, with blue pants, a white shirt stained with blood, his mouth open, his left eye gouged out" and with "twelve orifices".

"We saw a bullet impact at the level of his forehead, one in each nipple, three at the hip, one in the abdomen," he added, stressing the bullet holes were made by a "large caliber weapon and with 9 mm projectiles”.

Police chief Leon Charles said his men "blocked" the group from leaving Moïse's compound and have been "battling" them ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BM2ip_0ar9QHeN00
Cops have already gunned down four suspects and arrested two Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XF9Ll_0ar9QHeN00
Interim Prime Minister Clause Joseph has declared a two-week 'stage of siege' Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MrpIO_0ar9QHeN00
Ammunition casings lay on the ground near the entrance to the Moise's house Credit: AP

Interim Prime Minister Clause Joseph has declared a two-week "stage of siege", imposing martial law, which has seen the Caribbean nation's borders sealed and all flights out of Port-au-Prince halted.

Another official called the assassins "well trained professional commandos" and "foreign mercenaries" who carried high-powered guns and dressed in black, Fox News reports.

Video footage from the capital on Wednesday showed smoke billowing from several areas and sounds of gunfire.

And footage emerged appearing to show gunmen posed as DEA agents storming the politician's home before he was shot dead in front of his terrified wife.

The dramatic footage shows a series of cars rolling towards Moïse's house as other armed gang members follow on foot.

Just moments later he was gunned down in what has been branded a "hateful, inhumane and barbaric act".

The First Lady, Martine Moïse, is fighting for her life after being shot multiple times in the attack.

The 47-year-old has been flown to Florida and taken to Baptist Hospital in Miami for treatment, where she is in a stable but critical condition, according to NPR.

Haiti's ambassador to the US, Bocchit Edmond, said there was "no way" US drug agents carried out the bloody attack.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
225K+
Followers
24K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercenaries#Guns#Pick Up#Petion Ville#Haiti Times#The Washington Post#A Haitian#American#Dea#Spanish#Fox News#Baptist Hospital#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public Safetydallassun.com

Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian leader speaks out

Martine Moise posted an audio message on her official Twitter account. Moise said the mercenaries entered her home and riddled her husband with bullets. Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday. The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who...
Public Safetyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Haiti Gang Leader Launches 'Revolution' as Violence Escalates

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - One of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders warned this week he was launching a revolution against the country's business and political elites, signaling a likely further escalation of violence in the impoverished Caribbean nation. Violence has spiked in Haiti's capital in recent weeks to what the United...
Politicslincolnnewsnow.com

Video appears to show moments after Haiti President's assassination

A video on social media appears to show the moments after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. CNN cannot verify the authenticity of the audio or the video. Four suspects connected to the assassination were killed by police, and another two have been detained, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Haitian first lady is seen in a sling at tribute for assassinated president Jovenel Moise amid violence ahead of his funeral - as it's revealed Colombian veterans involved in killing trained at Fort Benning

The widow of assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise was seen wearing a sling at a tribute for her husband while violence has started ahead of his funeral. Martine Moïse, 47, appeared in public with her three children for the first time since her surprise return to Haiti on Saturday as she attended ceremonies are being held to commemorate her husband in the capital of Port-au-Prince.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The US Sun

Haiti asks Biden to deploy US TROOPS to protect crumbling country after assassination of President Jovenel Moïse

HAITIAN government officials took the extraordinary step of requesting that the United States send in troops to safeguard the country from falling into anarchy. They want to protect Haiti’s port, airport, gasoline reserves and other key infrastructure as the country has descended into turmoil in the wake of the brazen assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy