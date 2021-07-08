Cancel
‘American Horror Stories’ Gets First Trailer: ‘Amityville Horror on Crystal Meth’ (Video)

By Reid Nakamura
TheWrap
TheWrap
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FX released the first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s new episodic horror anthology “American Horror Stories” on Thursday. Per FX’s official description for the show, “American Horror Stories” is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. The trailer showcases a few of the first season’s scares, including an axe-wielding Santa, a murderous Kaia Gerber and Tipper Gore, as well as the return of the gimp suit from the first installment of the flagship “AHS” series.

