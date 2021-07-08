Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UPDATE 1-Negative COVID-19 test, vaccination required to stay in Portuguese hotels

By Catarina Demony
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

(Adds details)

LISBON, July 8 (Reuters) - Holidaymakers in Portugal will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test, a vaccination certificate or proof of recovery to stay in hotels or other holiday accommodation, the government announced on Thursday, as cases continue to rise.

Negative tests, vaccination certificates or proof of recovery will also be required to eat indoors at restaurants in 60 high-risk municipalities, including the capital Lisbon and the city of Porto, on Friday evenings and at the weekend.

“For a long time, the only measure we had to our disposal was limiting economic activity,” Cabinet Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva told a press conference. “With the digital certificate, and the more frequent availability of tests, we have other ways of guaranteeing security.”

Holidaymakers and restaurant-goers can use the EU digital COVID-19 certificate. Rapid antigen tests will be valid, the minister said, and can be provided by hotels at check-in.

Portugal’s restaurants association said in a statement “there were already too many rules and restrictions” and that the measures risk driving customers away.

“This (requirements to enter restaurants) could destroy the ray of hope for many business people,” the association said.

The measure will allow restaurants to reopen for dinner on Saturday and Sunday in high-risk areas, where they were forced to shut for the two previous weekends.

A night-time curfew, already in place 45 municipalities, will be extended to a further 15 municipalities moved to the high-risk list including Faro, the main city in the popular southern Algarve.

Portugal, whose population numbers 10 million, reported more than 3,000 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 899,295. Nearly 90% of new cases in Portugal are of the more infectious Delta variant. The number of new daily cases has been rising steadily in recent weeks, returning last week to levels last seen in February when the country was under a strict lockdown.

Still, daily deaths remain well below February levels with new cases primarily reported among younger, unvaccinated people. (Reporting by Catarina Demony, Victoria Waldersee and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Victoria Waldersee)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portuguese#Antigen Test#European Union#Hotels#Covid 19#Lisbon#Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Worldsecurityboulevard.com

Travel Essentials 2021: Negative Covid-19 PCR test – but how trustworthy are they?

With Covid lockdown restrictions finally coming to an end on July 19th in England and more countries and territories being added to the safe-to-fly list, there is going to be an ever-increasing demand for Brits to pack their bags and look to jet away for some well-deserved relaxation abroad- something that most of us have not been able to do for nearly 18 months.
Public Health94.1 Duke FM

Spanish holiday rental bookings in August exceed pre-pandemic levels

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish holiday rentals for August are more heavily booked than before the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to domestic tourism and a perception that rented properties are safer than hotels, Spain’s leading holiday booking website Rentalia said on Wednesday. The occupancy of apartments and houses leased to tourists during...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Greece extends mandatory regular testing for unvaccinated tourism staff

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece said on Thursday all unvaccinated restaurant and tourism workers nationwide must undergo regular COVID-19 tests, extending an obligation that previously applied only on some popular holiday islands as case numbers have continued to climb. After a disastrous year in 2020 where global travel evaporated, Greece lifted most restrictions and has been hoping for at least a partial revival of its crucial tourist industry over the summer.
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais tests positive for COVID

TOKYO — (AP) — Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the sport’s Olympic debut in Japan. Morais, 29, issued a statement on social media Friday evening. “This is likely the saddest video I’ve ever had to post. In 2019 I qualified...
Public Healthkfgo.com

As Spain swelters and COVID cases grow, pool renting app thrives

ARROYOMOLINOS, Spain (Reuters) – A cooling dip in the mid-July swelter of central Spain no longer requires owning a private pool, or risking COVID-19 contagion at crowded public swimming facilities, Aura Cenet discovered. The 21-year-old waitress from Madrid and her three friends hired a private pool in the garden of...
Public Healthstjohnsource.com

Department of Tourism Announces Residents will be Able to Upload Vaccine Card in Place of Negative COVID-19 Test

On the first episode of a new livestream series launched by Government House called “Inside the Cabinet,” Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte announced that residents who have been vaccinated in the U.S. Virgin Islands will soon be able to upload their vaccine cards to the travel portal in place of a negative COVID-19 test or positive antibody test when traveling. They are calling the new program “Virgin 3.0,” and it is set to be launched within a few days.
Public Healthkdal610.com

UK PM Johnson has tested negative for COVID-19, has no symptoms

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested negative for COVID-19 and is not displaying any symptoms of the virus, his spokesman said on Monday. Johnson, who has received both doses of a vaccine, is isolating at his country residence until July 26 after he was identified as a close contact of health minister Sajid Javid. Javid announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for the virus.
Worldbusinesstraveller.com

IATA urges governments to address high costs of Covid-19 tests

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has again called on governments to take action to reduce the cost of Covid-19 tests, urging “flexibility in permitting the use of cost-effective antigen tests as an alternative to more expensive PCR tests”. The association also recommended the adoption of recent WHO guidance “to...
AnimalsPhys.org

First lethal attacks by chimpanzees on gorillas observed

A research team from Osnabrück University and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, has, for the first time, observed lethal attacks by chimpanzees on gorillas in the wild. Whether this behavior is due to competition for food or to the decline of the rainforest's productivity caused by climate change will now be investigated in more detail.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thai banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country combats its worst COVID-19 outbreak. The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies tepid as local COVID-19 cases weigh; won rallies

* S. Korea won firms after cenbank takes hawkish tone * Asian shares broadly higher * Indonesian authorities say prepared for daily cases to cross 60,000 * Singapore stocks slide after COVID-19 cluster By Anushka Trivedi July 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded in a tight range on Thursday as worries over local COVID-19 outbreaks countered support from relatively resilient China data and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sticking to a dovish tone. South Korea's won was an outlier, jumping 0.5% after the country's central bank singalled it was considering hiking rates. The Philippine peso slid 0.3%, while the Indonesian rupiah, Singapore's dollar and the Malaysian ringgit traded flat to higher. Second-quarter economic growth in the region's top trade partner China slowed, but its monthly indicators were encouraging and expectations are growing that Beijing will roll out more support measures to support the recovery. In Indonesia, authorities braced themselves for daily cases to hit the 60,000 mark as the Delta variant spread faster than their expectations, whereas in Singapore, a new COVID-19 cluster was detected and Thailand logged record deaths from the virus. "The focus this morning is squarely on the data deluge out of China but Asia's emerging market currencies remain under stress as the COVID-19 situation is worsening despite lock downs," Mizuho analysts wrote in a client note. The dollar and Treasury yields eased slightly overnight after Powell in testimony to Congress said the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its monetary support. Most Asian shares advanced as rate hike fears ebbed, but Singapore's stock index dipped 0.6%. The cluster related to a lounge caused the city-state to report its highest number of coronavirus cases in 10 months as restrictions there were being gradually eased. The won saw its best day in nearly three-weeks after Bank of Korea stood pat on rates but said it would review monetary policy if needed from the next meeting. "A policy rate hike is likely in October 2021, the first in our view to hike in the region," analysts at TD Securities said, expecting South Korea's strong trade performance to keep growth buoyant. The Philippine peso continued its poor run as it fell for a second session and was on track to end lower for seventh week. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippine stock index falls 1.1%, Universal Robina Corp down 2.3% is the top loser ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down about 4.1 basis points at 1.462% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 1.9 basis points at 6.487% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0444 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.13 -6.02 -0.97 3.23 China +0.06 +0.98 0.23 1.83 India +0.11 -1.93 0.22 13.64 Indonesia -0.14 -3.14 0.80 0.80 Malaysia +0.12 -4.15 0.49 -6.61 Philippines -0.26 -4.61 -1.14 -5.35 S.Korea +0.59 -4.87 0.51 14.20 Singapore +0.04 -2.37 -0.39 10.45 Taiwan +0.16 +1.86 0.85 22.16 Thailand +0.06 -8.21 0.47 8.82 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
Public Healthbreakingtravelnews.com

UNWTO records slight uptick in international tourism recovery

The biggest crisis in the history of tourism continues into a second year. Between January and May, international tourist arrivals were 85 per cent below 2019 levels (or a 65 per cent drop on 2020), UNWTO data shows. Despite a small uptick in May, the emergence of Covid-19 variants and...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan, Thailand renew bilateral FX arrangement amid COVID-19 crisis

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s and Thailand’s central banks have renewed an existing bilateral currency swap arrangement, allowing both authorities to swap their local currencies for the dollar during times of crisis, Japan’s finance ministry said on Friday. The agreement underscored policymakers’ concerns about uncertainty over regional financial stability...

Comments / 0

Community Policy