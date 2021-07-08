Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What happened to Broncos quarterback Drew Lock?

By Julia Elbaba
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofirg_0ar9PM6D00

DREW Lock is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

The football star was caught off guard as he was driving through Kansas on July 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wx03P_0ar9PM6D00
Lock is entering his third NFL season Credit: Getty

Who is Drew Lock?

Lock was born on November 10, 1996 in Columbia, Missouri.

The Denver Broncos quarterback is 6-foot-4 and 228 pounds.

He played collegiate football for the University of Missouri before getting drafted by the Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Lock is entering his third NFL season and coming off a campaign in which he threw for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and a league-worst 15 interceptions in 13 starts.

Lock is gearing up for a quarterback battle with Teddy Bridgewater as he wraps up the off-season.

During high school, Lock also played basketball and was considered a two-star prospect as a shooting guard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udVxG_0ar9PM6D00
The damaged car was towed after the incident

What happened to Drew Lock?

During Lock's break before the start of training camp, he was driving through Kansas when a lug nut flew across the median and struck his car’s windshield.

It turns out that a car going the opposite direction on Interstate 70 lost a tire, which flew across the median in front of Lock’s car, according to Colleen Flynn of Fox 31.

Lock was able to avoid the tire but the lug nut shattered the windshield glass into the the car on the driver’s side.

The damaged car was towed after the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zhLQ_0ar9PM6D00
Lock was all smiles in a picture with officers after the incident

Is Drew Lock injured?

Although Lock’s windshield needs to be repaired, he was all smiles in a picture with officers after the incident.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tweeted: “You never know who you can help as a @kshighwaypatrol Trooper. Today it was @DrewLock23 (Denver Broncos-QB)."

The Patrol also posted photos of Lock’s windshield.

“Safe travels the rest of your way across Kansas @DrewLock23."

"Crazy having a (lug-nut) fly across the median striking your windshield and nearly go through it!"

“Glad your #seatbelt was fastened. Have a safe season now and into the future.”

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
225K+
Followers
24K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colleen Flynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Interstate 70#Fox 31#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Denver Broncos Qb#Kansas Drewlock23
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Richard Sherman’s wife Ashley Moss?

RICHARD Sherman has been in the NFL since 2011. Sherman was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and currently plays for the 49ers. Since 2018, Sherman has been married to Ashley Moss. Moss is currently an entrepreneur and owner of US Nails,...
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

Who is NFL’s Richard Sherman and why was he arrested?

GET to know NFL player Richard Sherman and why he was arrested. The former Seattle Seahawks player was allegedly arrested on July 14, 2021. Sherman was born on March 30, 1988 in California. Sherman was initially drafted by the Seahawks back in 2011 and helped them to win their first...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Chemistry Between Drew Lock, Jerry Jeudy

Incumbent quarterback Drew Lock and second-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy could both play predominant roles in the 2021 Denver Broncos season. That said, how is the chemistry between the ankle-breaking wide receiver and rocket-armed quarterback?. Chemistry, what is chemistry? It can be defined as the study of matter and how...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos QB Drew Lock has good things to say about WR Tyrie Cleveland

After being selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of last year’s draft out of Florida, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland played in 10 games last season, getting most of his snaps on special teams as a returner. Cleveland has the talent to make an impact on offense, too,...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos clapped back at PFF's tweet about Drew Lock

Pro Football Focus, a website that tracks advanced stats and grades players on a 0-100 scale, has been increasing it’s social media presence with memes and controversial statements and rankings that drive engagement online. Earlier this week, PFF posted a meme poking fun at Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, suggesting...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray issues warning to NFL about AJ Green

AJ Green was once one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but he has become a bit of a forgotten man over the past few years. Kyler Murray is confident that is going to change this season. Green quietly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals back...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Shares His Hopes For Aaron Rodgers

Former NFL great Peyton Manning couldn’t avoid questions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during his appearance at the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field on Monday. Manning, a Denver legend because of his Super Bowl win with the Broncos back in 2015, attended All-Star festivities this week....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Terrelle Pryor Involved In Terrifying Accident Thursday Morning

Former NFL receiver and Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor was reportedly involved in a serious accident on his three-wheel bike on Thursday morning. Pryor himself revealed that he’d been in a crash, sharing footage of the damage that his vehicle sustained in the wreck. The three-wheel Vanderhall model bike suffered pretty severe scrapes, scratches and dents and the front windshield had caved in. Pryor said that he was “luckily still breathing” after the wreck and confirmed to TMZ Sports that he was fine.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos mourn sudden, tragic passing of former quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp, who was a member of the team's Super Bowl 50 championship team, has died after sustaining injuries in a bicycling accident on Saturday. Knapp, who was working as a pass-game specialist with the Jets since January of 2021, was 58. "The...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Spun

Miami Football Player Dismissed Following Disturbing Charge

On Thursday morning, the Miami Hurricanes suspended a former top recruit after troubling allegations arose. The team suspended former top recruit Avantae Williams after police arrested him earlier in the week. According to a report from ESPN, Williams is facing three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant person. “We...
NFL9News

For son's sake, Von Miller wants to play 5 to 7 more years

DENVER — Inside Broncos headquarters, the team’s players, coaches and football staff are respectful of the quarterbacks they have. Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater get all their attention and nothing but. Outside of the UCHealth Training Center, Broncos Country is less deferential. Even the guy checking names at the All...
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Criticism of Lamar Jackson Working With Kids Unfair

A video surfaced of Lamar Jackson showing kids how to play defensive back and wide receiver on an asphalt basketball court. The criticism was almost immediate ... and unfair. Mike Florio, of Pro Football Talk, said that Jackson put himself at unnecessary risk of tearing an ACL, rupturing an Achilles tendon, or injuring an ankle. An injury to Jackson would jeopardize the Ravens' entire season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Drew Brees Shares Prediction For Saints Quarterback Battle

Quarterback Drew Brees retired from the NFL and left the New Orleans Saints without a clear plan of succession at his position. With Jameis Winston set to battle Taysom Hill in training camp for the starting job, Brees gave his thoughts on the upcoming quarterback competition. Speaking to Mike Tirico...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller talks injury, Aaron Rodgers

If you saw Von Miller participating in the celebrity softball game during the MLB All-Star festivities, you might have been wondering if it was a sign the linebacker will return to the gridiron healthy this upcoming NFL season. In fact, the Denver Broncos star recently said he's getting very close...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos may have struck gold on UDFA Andre Mintze

The Denver Broncos may have struck gold on undrafted rookie free agent Andre Mintze. Can the Vanderbilt pass rusher make the team?. Football is in the air as training camps get underway across the league, and the Denver Broncos have some fascinating battles on both sides of the ball to be keeping close tabs on throughout the next six weeks. One of the areas of the roster that is lacking clarity is depth off the edge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy