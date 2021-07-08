Cancel
Edinburg, TX

Two Large Groups of Migrants Apprehended in RGV

By TBB
texasborderbusiness.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents encountered 233 migrants in two large groups. Sunday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents encountered 90 migrants after they illegally entered the United States through Hidalgo, Texas. Within minutes, 28 more subjects entered behind them. The group of 118 migrants consisted of 75 family members, 15 unaccompanied children, and 28 single adults. The migrants are from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua.

