At this point Bethany Speedway was suppose to have at least four races already under its belt. But the weather has had a way of finding each scheduled race and dumping rain on all but one. That one saw two Sprint classes. One of those Sprint Car classes return for their second appearance of the season. The URSS (United Rebel Sprint Series) put on a great show in the first appearance with some great close racing. The first appearance had 15 drivers, there are more expected this time.