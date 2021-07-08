Cancel
‘Bubble’ is a joyous, hilarious commentary

By Colin Moon
Life is tough for the current generation of the workforce, whose constant grinding at dead-end jobs nets just enough money to scrape by without allowing any upward progress. The gig economy is a symptom of a horrifying economic inequality, and those of us under 50 are being crushed by debt. Better pick up yet another app and sell away even more precious hours of your life, because your health insurance barely covers your asthma inhaler, let alone an emergency room visit when a flesh-eating monster attacks you at the farmer’s market.

