Man Utd star Tahith Chong set to join Birmingham on season-long loan transfer as club look to get youngster experience

BIRMINGHAM CITY are reportedly set to sign Manchester United starlet Tahith Chong on loan.

The 21-year-old winger headed back with several of his teammates to Carrington this week for pre-season training.

But instead of staying with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team squad this term, he instead looks set to be heading out of Old Trafford again.

Chong spent the start of last season on loan in Germany at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

That was before he headed to Belgium in January in a switch to Club Brugge.

He has a number of options outside of these shores as well as a host of clubs interested in him domestically.

However, he seems to be heading to Lee Bowyer's Championship side Birmingham City on a season-long loan, according to several reports.

Chong penned a new deal at United in June 2020 after they fought-off competition from several outfits courting his services.

The attacker has made 16 appearances for the Red Devils but last featured in the second leg of the Europa League tie against LASK Linz in August 2020.

He also played 15 times for Werder Bremen between August 2020 and January 2021.

Chong only started four Bundesliga games though before going on to feature ten times for Club Brugge.

Chong still has 12 months remaining on his contract at United.

Although they do have the option of adding a further year for the former Feyenoord trainee.

