Statue honoring Ida B. Wells to be unveiled on historic Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The final stages of a statue honoring Ida B. Wells are complete.

Next week, the statue will be placed at the corner of Fourth and Beale in Downtown Memphis.

Donors raised $250,000 over the last year for the statue, which is meant to educate and inspire generations to come.

Wells was a prominent journalist and activist born in Holly Springs, Miss.

She was born into slavery in the Civil War. Wells later lived and worked in Memphis.

Dr. LaSimba Gray, a local pastor, said the fact the community came together during a pandemic to raise the money for the statute is “nothing short of a miracle.” Gray said the ties between Wells-Barnett and Memphis are historical.

One of the donations included the women from Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority who donated $10,000.

“Up and down Beale Street is where she served,” he said. “She distributed papers. She would give speeches. It all started on Beale Street.”

Wells was educated at Rust College before coming to Memphis in the late 1800s to start a newspaper centered on the lynchings and racial sufferings of Black men.

She left the city in the 1900s after receiving death threats for her work.

“She was not a runner, she was a fighter,” Gray said. “At every opportunity, she fought for what she thought was right. She stood for what she thought was just.”

Next week, the community will be honoring several people who are carrying on Wells’ legacy in the fight against injustice.

Buffalo police officer Carole Horne is one of the honorees. Horne stopped a white officer from choking a Black man to death.

“If you don’t tell the truth, who will tell it? And you can’t stop that,” Gray said.

The celebration celebrating Wells’ birthday and statue unveiling will begin Sunday night at 6 p.m. with a community workshop at the historic First Baptist Church on Beale Street.

