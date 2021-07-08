Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The loss of true boredom is one of the tragedies of modern life

By Jemima Lewis
Telegraph
 15 days ago

“The trouble with modern parents,” said my mum the other day (my God they’re fearless, these old people), “is they’re always laying on activities for their children. Whatever happened to just being bored?” The idea that boredom is good for us – particularly in childhood, because it encourages imagination and creativity – is well established. I remember its efficacy from my own childhood. After a massive afternoon longeur, I would finally peel myself off the dusty-smelling carpet to read a book, or write what I hoped would one day be called my “juvenalia”, or feed mystery liquids from the medicine cabinet to my little sister.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boredom#Tragedies#Swimming Pools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
Related
Books & Literaturekdll.org

Graphic Novel 'Seek You' Illustrates The Loneliness Of Modern Life, Pre-Pandemic

If there's one thing we have become accustomed to recently in this pandemic, it's loneliness. But as author-illustrator Kristen Radtke details in her new book, loneliness is one of the most universal things one can feel, and the loneliness of modern life long predates this terrible period. Her illustrated book is called "Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness," and she joins me now. Hello.
AppleThrive Global

6 Morning Habits That Will Change Your Life

Morning prepares us to either be ready for creative ideas or to become numb and foolish, just trampling on our day. Some of us identify as “morning people” while others are not; Still, it doesn’t matter what time we wake up but what we do with that hour. Creative people live life in different ways, but perhaps none is more important than what they do in their morning hours.
MusicPosted by
97 Rock

25 Rock + Metal Songs About Real Life Tragedies

Music, particularly rock and metal, can provoke so many different emotions within us all. Often, those feelings are of happiness and elation, the kind of carpe diem response only the best feel-good rock music can conjure. But so, too, can rock and metal touch on tragedy and loss, oftentimes to devastating effect. Covering an array of real life tragedies from terrorist attacks and suicide to war and famine, below are 25 examples of rock and metal songs based on real-world experiences of loss, despair and heartache…
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Tips To Finish Chores for Adults Who Have ADHD

Keeping your home clean, finishing chores, and staying organized can be challenging for adults with ADHD. Here’s how to develop the skills you need. For most people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the condition doesn’t go away when you become an adult. You still face some of the same challenges you had as a child, they just look different.
Home & Gardenbigsandymountaineer.com

Thoughts with Zoe

I needed a break. A break from dry brown land. A break for high heat. A break from discouragement and depression. I went and visited my sister, Dena, in Billings. I knew she would have a lush green yard, and she and I would find numerous reasons to laugh and celebrate. With the frustrations we are all having right now because of the grass-hopers, the heat, and the outcome of a horrible storm, the trouble is we sit in our air-conditioned homes and wait for a different outcome. There are oases out there; plan to go and have a mini-vacation, even if it's just a few hours or overnight. Go where there is beauty and laughter. Do something to feed the soul and find a way to breathe in. God will meet you. While I was there, I got up early while everyone was sleeping and wandered around in her garden barefoot. It was cool to my skin. It was beautiful!
Religionsoutheastsun.com

The immeasurable impact of one life

Alexander Solzhenitsyn, a Nobel prize-winning author, lived to tell the world about the torture and death in Russian Gulags, prison camps in Siberia where the Communists exiled millions of people. When he died in 2008 at age 89, I remembered a story told in Chuck Colson’s book, “Loving God,” about...
ReligionFrontiersman

God uses the tragedies of life

(One Perfect Life Chapters 113-118) Jesus begins this portion of the Gospel by looking ahead to when He will ultimately judge the earth. But before He can judge, He must first sacrifice Himself in order to save those who believe in Him (Luke 12:49-53). While Jesus message of love should be the most unifying message of all time, satan has blinded many into not only failing to respond favorably to Jesus but to actively oppose Him. Jesus criticizes the people for their lack of discernment.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Rethinking Mindfulness

Like Whitman’s “Song of Myself,” mindfulness teaches us to focus on the moments of life, respect the natural world, and integrate mind and body. Surely valuable, those practices may overemphasize themes of self-management and private well-being, which American culture already idealizes. An equally important focus for meditation is the renewal...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I silently mouthed to my husband, ‘We have a little girl.’ At that moment, we became parents.’: Adoptive mom of 4 shares journey

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We never imagined we would lose a son. When we began the adoption process, we hoped to build a family. We did not anticipate the heartache and brokenness. How our lives would be upended, rearranged, and unraveled. We missed the bigger picture.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Nicole Kidman shocks fans with new bob look

Nicole Kidman is known for her naturally red and curly long hair but that all changed this week as the Hollywood star debuted a shorter look on her Instagram – leaving her fans shocked. The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a picture from the set of...
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who Is Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean? Singer’s Love Story, Instagram, Net Worth Explored

Dolly Parton is one of the most prominent and legendary singers who recently surprised her beloved husband Carl on his birthday. As we all know that Dolly is quite open about her relationship with her husband. She never left a chance to praise him in the media. Dolly’s husband is a successful businessman who often comes into the spotlight. Dolly has gained huge publicity and reputation in Hollywood. She mainly earned popularity for her singing in numerous movies and singles. As of 2021, she is 75 years old but always looks so fit and gorgeous in any celebrity appearance. Through this article, our viewers will get more details about her husband Carl.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...

Comments / 0

Community Policy