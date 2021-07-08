The loss of true boredom is one of the tragedies of modern life

I needed a break. A break from dry brown land. A break for high heat. A break from discouragement and depression. I went and visited my sister, Dena, in Billings. I knew she would have a lush green yard, and she and I would find numerous reasons to laugh and celebrate. With the frustrations we are all having right now because of the grass-hopers, the heat, and the outcome of a horrible storm, the trouble is we sit in our air-conditioned homes and wait for a different outcome. There are oases out there; plan to go and have a mini-vacation, even if it's just a few hours or overnight. Go where there is beauty and laughter. Do something to feed the soul and find a way to breathe in. God will meet you. While I was there, I got up early while everyone was sleeping and wandered around in her garden barefoot. It was cool to my skin. It was beautiful!