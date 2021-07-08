The loss of true boredom is one of the tragedies of modern life
“The trouble with modern parents,” said my mum the other day (my God they’re fearless, these old people), “is they’re always laying on activities for their children. Whatever happened to just being bored?” The idea that boredom is good for us – particularly in childhood, because it encourages imagination and creativity – is well established. I remember its efficacy from my own childhood. After a massive afternoon longeur, I would finally peel myself off the dusty-smelling carpet to read a book, or write what I hoped would one day be called my “juvenalia”, or feed mystery liquids from the medicine cabinet to my little sister.www.telegraph.co.uk
