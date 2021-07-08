Jeremy Scott x adidas adilette Slides "JS Bear": First Look
Last month when adidas announced a rejuvenated partnership with Jeremy Scott, we immediately got psyched for the return of his wings and bears designs in particular. As the designer's first collab of 2021 surfaced just weeks later, we were somewhat taken back by how tame the overall look was, being accustomed to more outlandish creations from JS. Now, however, it appears it's back to business as usual, as Scott's beloved JS Bear adidas are slated to return.www.highsnobiety.com
