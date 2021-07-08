Cancel
Gilford, NH

Marilyn Manson turns himself in to cops after being accused of ‘spitting at videographer in concert assault’

By Mollie Mansfield, Danielle Cinone
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qm0Hx_0ar9Mzu900

MARILYN Manson has turned himself in to police for assault after an arrest warrant was issued over an alleged spit attack on a videographer.

Authorities announced on Thursday that Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself in after a warrant was issued against him on two misdemeanor counts of simple assault in Gilford, New Hampshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8NP6_0ar9Mzu900
Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to police Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YextJ_0ar9Mzu900
Police have been on the lookout for the singer after he was accused of spitting on a videographer during a concert in 2019 Credit: Facebook

The controversial rock star was processed and released on bail by Los Angeles law enforcement last Friday, Police Chief Anthony Burpee said in a statement.

His bail conditions include an agreement to not commit a crime while on release, appear at all court-ordered proceedings, advise the court of changes in address within 24 hours, and have no contact with the victim in the case.

Manson's arraignment could be scheduled by mid-August, Fox News reported before he handed himself in.

Burpee said that Manson had been given a court date, but did not make this public.

Police have been on the lookout for the singer after he was accused of spitting on a videographer during a concert in 2019.

TMZ previously reported that they obtained footage of Manson sticking his face in front of a camera and spitting in the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

Sources familiar with the case told TMZ the victim had "no injuries" from the "spit" incident and only some of Manson's saliva landed the videographer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGVxf_0ar9Mzu900
The Gilford Department detailed Manson's warrant information on Facebook Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GUUc_0ar9Mzu900
If Manson is found guilty, the Class A misdemeanor that follows includes a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000 Credit: Getty

Manson was ultimately charged because spitting is considered "unprivileged physical contact."

In May 2021, the Gilford Department detailed Manson's warrant information in a Facebook post.

The post read: "The Gilford Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Brian Hugh Warner (aka: Marilyn Manson) for two counts of Class A misdemeanor.

"The alleged assaults involved a videographer. ... Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges."

"Mr. Warner had been performing a concert at the Bank of NH Pavilion on August 18, 2019, when the alleged simple assaults occurred," the post explained.

"The issuance of an arrest warrant is not a presumption of guilt," it went on. "The videographer had been subcontracted by a NH-based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eEAsc_0ar9Mzu900
An unidentified videographer claims Manson spit on their arm while they filmed his concert on August 18, 2019 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCtmU_0ar9Mzu900
Unrelated to Manson's New Hampshire charges, a number of women have claimed they were sexually and physically assaulted by Manson Credit: Getty - Contributor

If Manson is found guilty, the Class A misdemeanor that follows includes a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000.

The allegation refers to an unidentified videographer who claims Manson spit on their arm while they filmed his concert on August 18, 2019.

Police have said the assaults "are not sexual in nature" and that the videographer was in the pit at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at the time of the concert.

Howard King, Manson's attorney, said the case was "ludicrous," and disagreed with police, saying Manson had cooperated with police in their investigation.

“This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm," King said in a statement.

"After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply," King added. “This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

Unrelated to Manson's New Hampshire charges, a number of women have claimed they were sexually and physically assaulted by Manson.

Actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco have claimed the 52-year-old sexual and physically assaulted them.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the reported abuse.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
