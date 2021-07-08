Cancel
Get Obduction for free on the Epic Games Store next week

By Kevin Foley
pcinvasion.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Thursday once again, which means it’s time to look into what Epic has in store for us as part of its ongoing weekly free games giveaway campaign. Right now, you can get your hands on Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead and Ironcast, which we covered previously. However, next week is sure to catch the attention of puzzle lovers and strategy enthusiasts. Both Obduction and Offworld Trading Company are coming to the Epic Games Store for free starting on July 15 and will be available until July 22.

