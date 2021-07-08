Get Obduction for free on the Epic Games Store next week

It’s Thursday again, which means PC gamers can download two more games for free from the Epic Games Store! Let’s find out what they are and how they can be added to your personal collection. From 17:00 today 15 July until the same time as Thursday 22 July you can redeem two new titles for PC for free, namely Obduction and Offworld Trading Company. All you have to do is go to this page at the indicated time, log in with your personal Epic account (create one here if you don’t have it, it’s free), enter the respective product sheets, and click on the “Get” button when the time comes. At the end of the procedure, they will become permanently yours. Obduction is a sci-fi adventure developed by Cyan, the studio already responsible for the Myst series. The game teleports you to the other side of the universe into an enigmatic alien landscape made up of pieces of Earth from unexpected places and times. Offworld Trading Company, on the other hand, is a fast-paced real-time strategy game with a strong economic component. It was created by Soren Johnson, chief designer of Civilization IV. If you haven’t done so yet while waiting for the two new games to be made available, you can redeem for free last week’s two PC games, Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead, and Ironcast. You have until 4:59 pm today, don’t miss it!