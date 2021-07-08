8 reasons to visit Fox Hollow Vineyards, Holmdel’s hidden gem

Summer spent down by the water just seems right—especially when that waterfront has as much to offer as Morey’s Pier does. The classic family destination is known for a lot, but one of the most eye-catching parts of this summer hotspot are the rides and attractions that you can see from miles away. This season, almost everything has opened back up at all three piers: Surfside, Mariner’s and Adventure. In total, Morey’s offers rides and attractions for kids, families, those looking for a thrill and those who are looking to walk more on the wild side with some extreme options. The latter comes in the form of the Skycoaster, Skyscraper and Springshot—just from the names you can clue in that you’ll be getting some air. Other popular attractions amongst the trio of piers include the Ghost Ship, The Great White Rollercoaster, Sea Serpent, Balloon Race, Giant Wheel, Kite Flyer, Jack in the Box, Kiddie Boats and more.