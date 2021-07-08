Tremonti announces new album, 'Marching in Time'

On the heels of their Biblical single “The Writing on the Wall,” Iron Maiden have announced Senjutsu, their 17th studio album and the band’s first in six years. Senjutsu, out September 3rd, will be a double album with a running time just shy of 82 minutes. The album was recorded in Paris with the band’s longtime producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by Steve Harris. The Japanese title loosely translates into “tactics and strategy,” and the samurai-inspired artwork was created by Mark Wilkinson from an idea by Harris.