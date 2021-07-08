Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tremonti announces new album, 'Marching in Time'

98online.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTremonti has announced a new album called Marching in Time. The fifth studio effort from the band, led by Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti, will be released September 24. Marching in Time follows Tremonti’s 2018 effort A Dying Machine. While A Dying Machine is a narrative-driven sci-fi concept album, a press release describes Marching in Time as a “charging rock/metal offering that takes the listener on 12 individual journeys.”

www.98online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Tremonti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#A Dying Machine#Sevendust#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Turnstile Announce New Album, Release First Single

Hot on the heels of their recent surprise EP, Turnstile Love Connection, Turnstile have announced an August 27 release date (via Roadrunner) for their next full-length, Glow On. It will consist of fifteen tracks, four of which appeared on the aforementioned EP. The band has also released the first single...
Musicrock947.com

Ministry announces new album, ‘Moral Hygiene’

Ministry has announced a new album called Moral Hygiene. The 15th studio effort from Al Jourgensen and company will arrive October 1. It’s the follow-up to 2018’s AmeriKKKant. The first Moral Hygiene single is a track called “Good Trouble,” which was inspired by late congressman and civil rights activist John...
MusicPosted by
defpen

Dave Drops “Clash” With Stormzy, Announces New Album

Dave is back and he’s on the road to his sophomore album, We’re All In This Together. To get things going, the London native connected with Stormzy for the project’s first single, “Clash.” Coming off of his critically acclaimed debut project, Dave is showing no signs of a sophomore slump.
MusicGuitar Player

Samantha Fish Announces New Album, 'Faster'

Blues guitar A-lister Samantha Fish has announced a new album, Faster. Produced by Martin Kierszenbaum, (who has also done production work for the likes of Lady Gaga and Sting) the album features Last Bandoleros bassist Diego Navaira and former Guns N' Roses and Nine Inch Nails drummer Josh Freese. You...
Musicnextmosh.com

Twelve Foot Ninja announce new album ‘Vengeance’

Australian metallers Twelve Foot Ninja have announced their new full-length album titled ‘Vengeance,’ which drops on October 15th, 2021 through Volkanik Music. The impending opus will be accompanied by a fantasy novel dubbed ‘The Wyvern and The Wolf’ by Nicholas Snelling and a graphic novel titled ‘Vengeance’ (available through twelvefootninja.com).
Rock MusicStereogum

Turnstile Announce New Album Glow On Via Billboard

Baltimore hardcore bounce-monsters Turnstile, currently one of the best bands on the planet, recently surprise-released their giddy, all-over-the-place new EP Turnstile Love Connection, which came with a cinematic short-film music video directed by singer Brendan Yates. That EP is great, but it’s only eight minutes long. We needed more, and we’re getting it. Next month, Turnstile will follow up their monumental 2019 album Time And Space with a new LP called Glow On.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Tremonti Debut Dark + Moody New Song ‘If Not For You’

Mark Tremonti just does not stop. The ever-prolific rock guitarist announced the Marching in Time solo album earlier this year and has now debuted its first single, "If Not For You." The record, which will be out Sept. 24, will be the fifth from the Tremonti group and first since...
MusicSpin

The Killers Announce New Album Pressure Machine

Almost a year to the day after releasing their sixth studio album, Imploding the Mirage, The Killers announced that their seventh LP is on the way. Brandon Flowers and company will be releasing the collection, Pressure Machine, on Aug. 13 via Island Records. The album, which has been teased for...
MusicantiMUSIC

Daughtry Share New Song 'Lioness' And Announce Album

Daughtry have shared a lyric video for their new track "Lioness". The song comes from their forthcoming album, entitled "Dearly Beloved", which is set to be released on September 17th. "Lioness" follows the previous single from the record, "Heavy Is The Crown", which claimed the No. 1 spot on the...
Musicwirx.com

Rival Sons announce Pressure and Time Tour, marking 10th anniversary of that album

Rival Sons are marking the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album, Pressure and Time, by launching a tour during which they’ll perform it in its entirety. The tour starts September 29 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and is scheduled to wrap up November 13 in Anaheim, CA. Depending on the date, opening acts will include Dorothy, Reignwolf and Myron Elkins.
Rock MusicLaredo Morning Times

Iron Maiden announce new double album 'Senjutsu'

On the heels of their Biblical single “The Writing on the Wall,” Iron Maiden have announced Senjutsu, their 17th studio album and the band’s first in six years. Senjutsu, out September 3rd, will be a double album with a running time just shy of 82 minutes. The album was recorded in Paris with the band’s longtime producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by Steve Harris. The Japanese title loosely translates into “tactics and strategy,” and the samurai-inspired artwork was created by Mark Wilkinson from an idea by Harris.
Musicstereoboard.com

Jethro Tull Announce New Album 'The Zealot Gene'

Jethro Tull have shared details of a new album. 'The Zealot Gene' will arrive in early 2022 as part of a new record deal with InsideOut Music/Sony Music, though an actual release date is still to be confirmed. It'll mark the prog-rock legends' first proper studio full-length since 1999's 'J...
Musicatlantanews.net

Coldplay announces new album 'Music of the Spheres'

Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): British rock band Coldplay have officially announced their ninth studio album, 'Music of the Spheres'. The 12-track LP, produced by pop hitmaker Max Martin, will release on October 15 this year. The popular band, fronted by singer Chris Martin, announced on Tuesday their new album...
Boston, MAmxdwn.com

Megadeth Announces New Live Album Unplugged In Boston

In 2001, metal icons Megadeth performed an acoustic concert in Boston, recorded it, and then later made it available for fan club members only. Now, 20 years later the band releases the album via indie label Cleopatra Records. While no exact release date is official yet, fans can pre-order the album now. Megadeth announced their upcoming tour in May.
Rock Musichypebeast.com

BadBadNotGood Announce New Album 'Talk Memory'

Canadian instrumental group, BadBadNotGood has announced a forthcoming album, titled Talk Memory, which will release on October 8 via XL Recordings and Innovative Leisure. The album will reportedly feature collaborations from Terrance Martin and Laraaji, to name a few. Additionally, the album artwork will feature visuals by Virgil Abloh‘s Alaska-Alaska design firm. The news comes off the heels of the group’s latest single, Signal from the Noise, which came with a Duncan Loudon directed music video featuring the actor from the BBC mockumentary People Just Do Nothing Steve Stamp.
Music98online.com

We Came as Romans drops new single, “Darkbloom”

We Came as Romans has released a new song called “Darkbloom.”. The track follows the band’s 2019 singles “From the First Note” and “Carry the Weight,” which were released in honor of late vocalist Kyle Pavone, who died in 2018. “The idea behind ‘Darkbloom’ is that even through the darkest,...
MusicMusicRadar.com

Tremonti returns with moody juggernaut new single If Not For you

Mark Tremonti is not used to downtime off the road and had his longest time away in over a decade due to pandemic. Now he's returning with a new record on 24 September in the shape of Marching In Time, and his band Tremonti have just revealed lead single If Not For You.

Comments / 0

Community Policy