Tremonti announces new album, 'Marching in Time'
Tremonti has announced a new album called Marching in Time. The fifth studio effort from the band, led by Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti, will be released September 24. Marching in Time follows Tremonti’s 2018 effort A Dying Machine. While A Dying Machine is a narrative-driven sci-fi concept album, a press release describes Marching in Time as a “charging rock/metal offering that takes the listener on 12 individual journeys.”www.98online.com
