Special Weather Statement issued for Bland, Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bland; Tazewell A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TAZEWELL...NORTHWESTERN BLAND AND SOUTHWESTERN MERCER COUNTIES At 118 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Tazewell, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bluefield Tazewell Pocahontas Bramwell Clear Fork Amonate and Coaldale. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.