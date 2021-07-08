Analyzing Invesco Mortgage Capital's Unusual Options Activity

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 112.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.