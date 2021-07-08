Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Analyzing Invesco Mortgage Capital's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $3.48 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Mortgage#Ask Price#Ivr#Sentiment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Insider Sells $330,120.00 in Stock

NASDAQ:AMTI traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 92,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -13.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.55. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $78.22.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Several other institutional investors have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 112.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock Holdings Cut by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,126 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.28% of Guess’ worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Decreases By 34.1%

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 246,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

'Every Address Metric For Bitcoin Looks Awful,' Says Crypto Fund Manager

What Happened: Charles Edwards, the founder of Capriole Investments – a fund that takes long or short positions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) based on autonomous algorithms – isn’t convinced that the digital asset’s address metrics are entirely bullish. “I keep seeing posts on bullish Bitcoin address growth, but every address...
StocksBenzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Tilray

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $14.26 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo Is Moving Higher Today

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share results of $1.38, which beat the $0.97 estimate, and sales results of $20.27 billion, which beat the $17.75 billion estimate. Wells Fargo is one...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Conagra Brands On Challenging Year Ahead

Fiscal 2022 is likely to be a transition year for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), as management takes action to combat inflation, against tough COVID-19-related volume comparisons, according to BofA Securities. The Conagra Brands Analyst: Bryan Spillane downgraded the rating for Conagra Brands from Buy to Neutral, while reducing the price...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Want to Buy Pfizer (PFE) Stock? See This First.

Pfizer, best known in popular culture for developing a widely-distributed COVID-19 vaccine, develops medications and vaccines in a wide range of disciplines. The firm should prove to remain in the news as COVID-19 variants Delta and Lambda become more widespread. Step 1: Open up a brokerage account. If you want...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Itau Unibanco Holding's Unusual Options Activity

Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $5.88 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Compass Minerals Shares Are Surging Today

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares are trading higher by 15% at $69.50 after the company announced it identified approximately 2.4 million metric tons of sustainable lithium resource. Compass Minerals produces two primary products: salt and specialty fertilizers. The company's main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juniper And Alibaba

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday. Around 6,000 contracts of the July $27.50 calls in Juniper were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy