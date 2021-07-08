Cancel
Flint, MI

New Flint store to feature local designers at pop-up event during July 9 art walk

By Kate Stockrahm
Flint Beat
 15 days ago
Flint, MI— SŌL Collaborative, a store that will offer art, sneakers, and streetwear, will be hosting its second pop-up event July 9 during Flint’s monthly art walk. “A lot of local designers, they don’t have anywhere to sell their clothes. And that was one of the things that bugged us growing up,” Lee Grant Allen Jr., co-founder of SŌL Collaborative said, gesturing to his best friend and co-founder Antonio Forte II. “So we were like, ‘Hey, if we ever get a store, this is gonna be one of the first things that we do: give a lot of people a platform to sell.’”

