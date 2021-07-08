Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, IN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 118 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glenwood to 8 miles east of Rushville to 7 miles north of Lake Santee, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Connersville, Glenwood, Columbia, Bunker Hill, Laurel, Nulltown, Andersonville and Alpine. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, IN
City
Bunker Hill, IN
City
Glenwood, IN
County
Franklin County, IN
City
Connersville, IN
City
Franklin, IN
City
Rushville, IN
City
Laurel, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Weather Gov#Tornado#Severe Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
HealthABC News

At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin

TOKYO -- About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's medical chief said hours before Friday night's opening ceremony. Medical director Jonathan Finnoff said 567 of the American athletes had filled out their health histories as they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy