Severe Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 118 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glenwood to 8 miles east of Rushville to 7 miles north of Lake Santee, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Connersville, Glenwood, Columbia, Bunker Hill, Laurel, Nulltown, Andersonville and Alpine. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH