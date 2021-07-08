Cancel
Nio's Stock Approaching Important Support Level

By Mark Putrino
Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) are getting pummeled. They're also getting close to the $43 level. There’s a good chance they find support and possibly rebound. What To Know: $43 was resistance in April, and levels that have been resistance can become support. Investors who sold NIO at $43 thought...

