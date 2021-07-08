Nio's Stock Approaching Important Support Level

Despite Freeport-McMoRan stock (NYSE: FCX) having increased more than 7x, or over 600%, since its March 2020 lows, at the current price of a little over $36, FCX stock still appears to be undervalued. FCX stock has rallied from $5 to $36 off its recent bottom compared to the S&P 500 which increased 90% from its recent lows. The stock was able to beat the broader market since March 2020 as gold prices have shot up significantly and remained elevated during the pandemic, while copper prices, which had dropped after the outbreak of coronavirus, have also recovered at a significant pace with stimulus measures announced by various economies. However, gold prices have remained volatile recently and, in fact, have declined from over $2,000/ounce in August 2020 to about $1,800/ounce in July 2021. Though gold prices are down, FCX’s revenue will see a sharp rise in 2021 due to higher output from Indonesia. Additionally, with copper prices expected to remain elevated as vaccine coverage widens, infrastructure spending increases, and economic recovery accelerates, we believe FCX stock still has an upside of about 15% from its current levels. Our dashboard Freeport Stock Has Gained 254% Since 2018 provides the key numbers behind our thinking.