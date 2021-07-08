20 Laugh-Out-Loud Funny Work Quotes to Get You Through the Day

Just to get it out of the way for anyone playing the same drinking game Lorde and Seth Meyers did on Wednesday’s Late Night, the New Zealand singer’s birth name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor. You try remembering that after an ungodly amount of tequila, Crown Royal, and whatever the hell Meyers sloshed together with Four Loko, Red Bull, iced coffee, and some floating espresso beans. (Meyers claimed the thing was inspired by Lorde’s song “Solar Power.”) He could have gone with “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” one supposes, but, hey, we’re not the ones day-drinking with pop superstars on NBC’s dime.
Comments / 0