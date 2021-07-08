Cancel
20 Laugh-Out-Loud Funny Work Quotes to Get You Through the Day

By Leah Hall
countryliving.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I used to work at McDonald’s making minimum wage. You know what that means? You know what your boss was trying to say? It’s like, ‘Hey if I could pay you less, I would, but it’s against the law.’”

www.countryliving.com

